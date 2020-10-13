Jackie Chan Action Film ‘Vanguard’ Lands November Theatrical Release

Jackie Chan will fill in for James Bond, as his new action film “Vanguard” will open on November 20 in North America, the same date vacated by “No Time To Die.”
Gravitas Ventures acquired the North American rights to the film from director Stanley Tong, and the film will receive a wide theatrical release in both the U.S. and Canada, as well as drive-ins and IMAX theaters.
“Vanguard” is the ninth film Chan has made with Tong, which they filmed in London, Dubai, Zambia, China and even an ancient city in India. The film is about an accountant who turns to a cover security company named Vanguard after he is targeted by the world’s deadliest mercenary organization.
“Vanguard” also stars Yang Yang, Ai Lun, Mu Qimiya, Xu Ruohan and Zhu Zhengting.
“Each time I work with Jackie, we are always trying to impress our audience with the best picture and idea. Especially this time, we put a lot of innovation in it. I hope the North American audiences enjoy it. And, I’m so happy to be partnering with Gravitas for the release,” Tong said in a statement.
“Upon my first viewing of ‘Vanguard,’ I instantly became attracted to its big, fun, escapism that reminded me of those globe-trotting action adventures we are all so familiar with. The scope of this film is phenomenal, and the fact that it was filmed on location over land, air, and sea makes it a must-watch entertainment on the biggest screen possible. ‘Vanguard’ is a film that fills a fall action adventure vacancy, with the legendary screen icon Jackie Chan at the forefront. I can’t wait for North American audiences to see this film,” Cameron Moore, Gravitas Ventures senior manager, theatrical distribution, said in a statement.
Gravitas Ventures vice president of acquisitions, Tony Piantedosi, negotiated the deal with Shanghai Lix Entertainment.
10 Best Paid Actors of 2020, From Jackie Chan to Dwayne Johnson (Photos)
In its annual calculation of Hollywood's top earning stars, Forbes looked at the earnings between June 1, 2019, and June 1, 2020.
10. Jackie Chan -- $40 million
These days, the 66-year-old martial-arts star makes the bulk of his earnings from endorsement deals, Forbes reported.
9. Adam Sandler -- $41 million
The comedian earned raves for the indie "Uncut Gems" but raked in most of his money from a lucrative Netflix deal that was extended in January for four more films.
8. Will Smith -- $44.5 million
The action star has had a string of box office hits in the last year, from "Aladdin" to "Gemini Man" to January's "Bad Boys for Life."
7. Lin-Manuel Miranda -- $45.5 million
The creator and star of "Hamilton" scored big time when Disney paid $75 million for film rights to hit musical, and an adaptation of his first Broadway hit, "In the Heights" is also in the works.
6. Akshay Kumar -- $48.5 million
The Bollywood star, who has a TV series in the works for Amazon Prime, earns the bulk of his money from endorsement deals.
5. Vin Diesel -- $54 million
Even though "F9" was pushed from its planned April release, the action star still cashed in as a producer on the animated Netflix series "Fast & Furious Spy Races."
4. Ben Affleck -- $55 million
The former big-screen Batman has earned bank thanks to a series of Netflix movies like "Triple Frontier" and "The Last Thing He Wanted."
3. Mark Wahlberg -- $58 million
In addition to the Netflix hit "Spencer Confidential" earlier this year, Wahlberg has raked it in as a producer of shows like "Ballers" and the nonfiction hit "McMillions."
2. Ryan Reynolds -- $71.5 million
According to Forbes, the "Deadpool" star earned a cool $20 million on each of his two Netflix movies, "6 Underground" and the upcoming "Red Notice." He also stars in and produced the upcoming feature "Free Guy" and narrates and produces the ABC competition series "Don't."
1. Dwayne Johnson -- $87.5 million
For the second year in a row, The Rock tops the Forbes list -- including a $23 million payday for Netflix's "Red Notice" as well as his work as a star-producer on HBO's "Ballers" and last winter's "Jumanji: The Next Level."
