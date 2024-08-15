‘Jackpot!’ Cast & Character Guide: Who Plays Who in Amazon’s Lottery Comedy?

Would you trust John Cena to be your bodyguard for a day? Well, that’s what Awkwafina’s character is forced to do in their new movie, “Jackpot!”
OK, technically, she’s trusting Noel — he’s just played by Cena. Now streaming on Prime Video, Paul Feig’s latest film centers on Katie Kim (Awkwafina), who finds herself literally running for her life after winning the lottery in near-future Los Angeles.
In this world, it’s perfectly legal to murder the lottery winner and take over their jackpot, so long as you complete the kill by sundown and don’t use a gun. It’s an insane concept, and it boasts a fun cast of familiar faces to bring it all together.
Here’s who you need to know.
Noel (John Cena)
Noel is a bodyguard who comes to help Katie, for a price. He’s mostly a good-hearted dude though. It just might be hard to see him, because he’s played by “Peacemaker” and WWE star John Cena.
Katie Kim (Awkwafina)
Katie Kim is our “hero” of sorts — certainly a proper hero to some in L.A. who are rooting for her to survive. She’s played by Awkwafina, who you might recognize from “Ocean’s 8” and “Crazy Rich Asians.”
Louis Lewis (Simu Liu)
Yes, his first name is also his last name. Louis Lewis runs the most popular lottery protection agency in L.A., but he doesn’t come cheap. He’s played by “Barbie” star Simu Liu, marking a reunion for him and Awkwafina, who starred as best friends in Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”
Shadi (Ayden Mayeri)
Shadi is Katie’s Airbnb host and kind of sort of friend? It’s short-lived, given she tries the hardest to kill her. She’s played by Ayden Mayeri, who starred in series including “I Love That for You” and “The Afterparty.”
DJ (Donald Elise Watkins)
DJ is Shadi’s boyfriend, who wants to win the lottery as bad as she does. He’s played by Donald Elise Watkins, who you would’ve seen most recently alongside Channing Tatum in “Fly Me to the Moon.” He also played James Madley in “Cat Person” last year.
Machine Gun Kelly (Himself, aka Colson Baker)
Yes, that’s really Machine Gun Kelly playing himself. But as an actor, he uses his legal name of Colson Baker. You’re probably more familiar with his music. He’s also dating “Jennifer’s Body” star Megan Fox.
Johnny Grand (Murray Hill)
This psychotic lottery is hosted by a potentially equally-as-psychotic host, Johnny Grand. He’s played by Murray Hill, who you might recognize from Amy Schumer’s “Life & Beth” on Hulu. Hill also played Fred Rococo on HBO’s “Somebody Somewhere.”
