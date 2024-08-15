‘Jackpot!’ Cast & Character Guide: Who Plays Who in Amazon’s Lottery Comedy?

Would you trust John Cena to be your bodyguard for a day? Well, that’s what Awkwafina’s character is forced to do in their new movie, “Jackpot!”

OK, technically, she’s trusting Noel — he’s just played by Cena. Now streaming on Prime Video, Paul Feig’s latest film centers on Katie Kim (Awkwafina), who finds herself literally running for her life after winning the lottery in near-future Los Angeles.

In this world, it’s perfectly legal to murder the lottery winner and take over their jackpot, so long as you complete the kill by sundown and don’t use a gun. It’s an insane concept, and it boasts a fun cast of familiar faces to bring it all together.

Here’s who you need to know.