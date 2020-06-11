Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Becomes 6th Advertiser to Drop Tucker Carlson’s Fox News Show This Week

Jackson Hewitt joined the list of advertisers abandoning Tucker Carlson’s primetime Fox News program on Thursday.

According to Angelo Carusone of Media Matters for America, an organization that monitors right-wing media, the tax service pulled its ads and issued a statement saying it “will no longer be advertising on Tucker Carlson‘s show.”

A representative for Jackson Hewitt did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.

Media Matters has been keeping a list of Carlson’s advertisers and highlighting those that have dropped from the program in the past week. Jackson Hewitt joins Disney, T-Mobile, Vari, Papa John’s Pizza and Smile Direct Club, all of which pulled out of the show’s advertising lineup in the past two days.

The pulling of company ads came in light of Carlson’s recent comments about the Black Lives Matter movement and the killing of George Floyd. On Tuesday evening, T-Mobile said it hadn’t run ads on Carlson’s show since early May and has canceled future ad placements. “We will continue to support those who stand against racial injustice,” the company tweeted.

A Fox News spokesperson told TheWrap on Thursday that Disney and T-Mobile have moved their ads to other programs on the network, saying, “all national dollars/ads were moved to other programs and there has not been any national money lost.”

This isn’t the first time advertisers have pulled out of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” in light of incendiary comments he’s made. In 2018, at least 26 advertisers — including Red Lobster, Lexus, Pfizer, IHOP, SmileDirectClub, NerdWallet and Ancestry — dropped their ads from his show after Carlson said immigrants made America “poorer” and “dirtier.”

Boycotts are trending — literally — as unrest continues over systemic racism. Thursday evening, #BoycottStarbucks trended on Twitter, too, in response to reports that the company’s baristas are not allowed to wear anything advertising the Black Lives Matter movement.