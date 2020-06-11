Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Becomes 6th Advertiser to Drop Tucker Carlson’s Fox News Show This Week

The tax service joins Disney and T-Mobile in removing ads from the primetime program

| June 11, 2020 @ 4:40 PM
tucker carlson

Getty Images

Jackson Hewitt joined the list of advertisers abandoning Tucker Carlson’s primetime Fox News program on Thursday.

According to Angelo Carusone of Media Matters for America, an organization that monitors right-wing media, the tax service pulled its ads and issued a statement saying it “will no longer be advertising on Tucker Carlson‘s show.”

A representative for Jackson Hewitt did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.

Also Read: Disney, T-Mobile Pull Advertising From Tucker Carlson's Fox News Show

Media Matters has been keeping a list of Carlson’s advertisers and highlighting those that have dropped from the program in the past week. Jackson Hewitt joins Disney, T-Mobile, Vari, Papa John’s Pizza and Smile Direct Club, all of which pulled out of the show’s advertising lineup in the past two days.

The pulling of company ads came in light of Carlson’s recent comments about the Black Lives Matter movement and the killing of George Floyd. On Tuesday evening, T-Mobile said it hadn’t run ads on Carlson’s show since early May and has canceled future ad placements. “We will continue to support those who stand against racial injustice,” the company tweeted.

A Fox News spokesperson told TheWrap on Thursday that Disney and T-Mobile have moved their ads to other programs on the network, saying, “all national dollars/ads were moved to other programs and there has not been any national money lost.”

This isn’t the first time advertisers have pulled out of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” in light of incendiary comments he’s made. In 2018, at least 26 advertisers — including Red Lobster, Lexus, Pfizer, IHOP, SmileDirectClub, NerdWallet and Ancestry — dropped their ads from his show after Carlson said immigrants made America “poorer” and “dirtier.”

Boycotts are trending — literally — as unrest continues over systemic racism. Thursday evening, #BoycottStarbucks trended on Twitter, too, in response to reports that the company’s baristas are not allowed to wear anything advertising the Black Lives Matter movement.

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Photos)

  • daniel dae kim idris elba prince charles coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar Getty Images
  • Placido Domingo Getty Images
  • Aaron Tveit Getty Images
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty Images
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty Images
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty Images
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug said he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty Images
  • prince charles Getty Images
  • Jackson Browne Getty Images
  • Jeff Shell Universal Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Doris Burke ESPN Getty Images
  • Chuck Billy Testament Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Scarface rapper coronavirus Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Chris Cuomo Getty Images
  • Tennis commentator Patrick McEnroe tested positive for COVID-19 Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Jim Edmonds Real Housewives Getty Images
  • Ali Wentworth Getty Images
  • Brian Stokes Mitchell Getty Images
  • Sara Bareilles Getty Images
  • CNN
  • Christopher Cross coronavirus Jessie Pearl/Wikimedia Commons
  • Pink Getty Images
  • Marianne Faithfull Getty Images
  • John Taylor Duran Duran coronavirus Getty Images
  • Todd Chrisley Getty Images
  • Jennifer Ayden Getty Images
  • jedidiah bila Getty Images
  • Babyface Kenny Edmonds coronavirus Getty Images
  • Sturgill Simpson coronavirus Getty Images
  • george stephanopoulos Getty Images
  • Wreckless Eric (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns) via Getty Images
  • Richard Quest CNN Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Moulin Rouge! Boston stage production Matthew Murphy, 2018
  • Todd McShay
  • lesley stahl Getty Images
  • Pat Dye Auburn football coach Getty Images
  • Patrick Ewing Getty Images
  • Neera Tanden Getty Images
  • andrea bocelli Getty Images
  • Judi Evans Days Of Our Lives Coronavirus Getty Images
1 of 59

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Prince Charles have all come down with COVID-19

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE