Jacob Elordi Canceled an Acting Hiatus When Emerald Fennell Asked Him to Be in ‘Wuthering Heights’

Jacob Elordi was planning on taking a break from acting — that is until “Saltburn” director Emerald Fennell asked him to play brooding hero Heathcliff in her upcoming adaptation of “Wuthering Heights.”

“I was really lucky. I was going to take a break for a while, and then Emerald just very simply texted me, and you can’t run from that text,” he told IndieWire in an interview published on Friday.

Elordi also praised co-star Margot Robbie’s performance in the literary production. “She’s incredible in the film, she’s a live wire. I’m so, so excited for people to see it. She’s a beautiful actor and she gave so, so much.”

The Australian actor, who’s current in production on the long awaited Season 3 of “Euphoria,” previously worked with Fennell on 2023’s “Saltburn.”

He recently wrapped on “Guillermo del Toro’s re-imagining of “Frankenstein,” which will be out in November.

“I think I’ve seen every creature film ever made. Strangely enough, Guillermo gave me a baby book — a baby development book — at the start of filming,” said the actor. He’ll play the title monster, who’s put together from corpses assembled by Dr. Frankenstein (Oscar Isaac). Christoph Waltz, Mia Goth and Ralph Ineson co-star in the horror remake.

His latest project, the Australian World War II series, “The Narrow Road to the Deep North,” premiered on Prime Video on Friday. It’s based on the novel by Richard Flanagan.

Fennell’s “Wuthering Heights” will be released theatrically released in the United States by Warner Bros. Pictures on February 13, 2026.