Aariel Maynor was formally charged Monday in connection with the shooting death of philanthropist Jacqueline Avant, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.

The 29-year-old parolee is accused of breaking into Avant’s Beverly Hills home on Dec. 1, and fatally shooting the 81-year-old wife of legendary music executive Clarence Avant. The defendant also is charged with shooting at a security guard at the home. The security guard was not injured.

According to the criminal complaint, the charges include one count each of murder, attempted murder, felon with a firearm, and two counts of residential burglary with a person present. The case additionally includes an allegation that the suspect used an assault rifle during the crimes, according to the D.A.’s office.

Authorities said an hour after the Beverly Hills break-in, Maynor accidentally shot himself in the foot while trying to break into another house in the Hollywood Hills.

Paramedics and the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the second location. LAPD Hollywood Division officers arrested Maynor of Los Angeles, at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, in the 6000 block of Graciosa Drive.

The parolee was hospitalized and investigators said they recovered an AR-15-style rifle at the second home, that was believed to have been used in the Beverly Hills shooting.

Authorities have said Maynor has an “extensive criminal record.” He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at the Airport Branch courthouse is Los Angeles. Investigators with the Beverly Hills Police Department have taken the lead on the case and are continuing their investigation.

Avant was the mother of Democratic fundraiser and producer Nicole Avant, wife of Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos.