Jada Pinkett Smith, apparently, is nowhere near done opening up about the intimate details of her and Will Smith’s relationship, as she said the two have discussed collaborating on a book.

As Pinkett Smith’s memoir “Worthy” hit shelves on Tuesday, the actress shared on SiriusXM’s “Sway in the Morning” with Sway Calloway that there’s a possibility that she would work on a second installment to the book — and it would be cowritten by her actor-husband.

“I know it seems like it’s a lot of life because it is a lot of life in the book, but it’s very streamlined,” Pinkett Smith said. “There’s layers and layers and layers and layers. There’s no way I could have put it all in one book. There’s no way, you know, so there’s definitely other books to come.”

She continued: “I mean, even Will and I are thinking about writing a book. We were talking about this last night, writing a book called ‘Don’t Try This at Home,’ where he and I kind of sit down and talk about our specific journey together.”

Confirming that Smith was in agreement to work on the book with her, Calloway asked: “Will said that?” to which Pinkett Smith responded, “Yeah.”

As TheWrap previously reported, Smith has been fully aware that the contents featured in Pinkett Smith’s book, and the actress even warned the Oscar winner that the press tour would be “rough.”

“It’s scary! Right, but I told everybody, especially Will, I was just talking to him on the phone, I was like, ‘I told you it was going to be a rough start, brace for impact!’” she said during an appearance on Dax Shepard’s Spotify podcast “Armchair Expert” on Monday, adding that she took “inventory” of herself while writing the memoir. “But it’s going to be a cool landing.”

In the book, Pinkett Smith opened up about several items including her Hollywood career, personal upbringing and her friendship with the late rapper Tupac Shakur. She even detailed how Chris Rock asked her out on a date after Smith slapped him during the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony.

Each of her revelations have made it into headlines, garnering a massive public response. Though Pinkett Smith felt her anecdotes have been reduced to “buzzy” fodder, she said she’s been intrigued by people’s perspectives and is simply trusting the process.

“It’s been interesting what different people take from my story. It’s like, well, no no, no, it’s not exactly that — ah, dammit,” Pinkett Smith said in the Monday interview. “OK, cool. You know what I mean? It’s like, oh, OK, that’s your interpretation. Alright, you wanted to start with that? Ah, fine. But you kind of just have to let it go, just trust the process, because it really is a process right now.”

Watch Pinkett Smith’s “Sway in the Morning” interview clip via YouTube here.