“Knives Out” and “It” actor Jaeden Martell will star in the Netflix comedy “Metal Lords” that comes from “Game of Thrones” showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

Benioff and Weiss have also set Isis Hainsworth (“Emma,” “Misbehaviour”) and Adrian Greensmith, who is making his film debut, to co-star. Peter Sollett (“Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist”) is set to direct.

“Metal Lords” is a coming-of-age comedy about two kids who want to start a heavy metal band in their school where they’re the only kids who actually care about heavy metal. The film will be released on Netflix later this year.

“Rage Against the Machine” guitarist Tom Morello is an executive music producer on “Metal Lords,” and the film comes from a script by Weiss.

Weiss will also produce “Metal Lords” with Greg Shapiro. Benioff is executive producing with Bernie Caulfield and Robin Fisichella.

Benioff and Weiss recently partnered with Netflix as their creative home to write, produce and direct new series and films, and “Metal Lords” is the first project under that deal. They also recently set “The Overstory” at Netflix with Hugh Jackman.

Jaeden Martell is best known for starring in Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out” and “It,” but he’s also known for films such as “Midnight Special,” “St. Vincent” and the series “Masters of Sex.” He most recently starred in the Apple TV+ series “Defending Jacob.”

Hainsworth last year starred in both “Emma” and “Misbehaviour.”