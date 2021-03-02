Jahmil French, ‘Degrassi’ and ‘Soundtrack’ Actor, Dies at 29

Jahmil French, an actor best known for appearing in four seasons of the Canadian teen drama “Degrassi: The Next Generation,” has died at the age of 29.

In addition to “Degrassi,” French also co-starred on the Netflix musical series “Soundtrack” and the short-lived Pop TV series “Let’s Get Physical.” His death was confirmed on Twitter by “Soundtrack” creator Joshua Safran. No cause of death was made public.

“I can confirm my good friend, co-worker, and all around inspiration, Jahmil French, passed away yesterday,” Safran wrote. “Only posting because I see the story getting out there. I will have more to say about him later. Right now we’re all just processing this devastating news.”

French joined the cast of “Degrassi” as a series regular for in Season 9, playing Dave Turner. He remained aboard the young-adult soap until its penultimate season in 2014.

“So grateful for memories and deep convos with you, beautiful angel,” “Degrassi” actress Melina Shankar, , who shared an on-screen relationship with French, wrote on Twitter. “Blessed that we got to be part of a big dysfunctional family together. Thank you for sharing your gift with the world. I just hope you knew how loved you were.”

Another former co-star, Annie Clark, paid tribute to French on Instagram. “We started on Degrassi the same year and I’ll never forget the day I met him,” she wrote. “Jahmil was so full of energy and absolute joy to be around. The video on the last slide is how I always think of him. He was such a special person and I’m so grateful for the memories we made. I still can’t believe it. Gone way too soon. He will be so missed by us all.”

French’s other acting credits include the Canadian medical drama “Remedy” and a guest appearance on Syfy’s “Incorporated.”