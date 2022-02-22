“Family Reunion” actress Jaida Benjamin was found safe Tuesday morning after she was reported missing in Los Angeles, police told TheWrap.

According to authorities, her family has been notified. No other details on her well-being were available.

Benjamin, 27, had last been seen on Saturday, Feb. 19, in Studio City near Tujunga Avenue and Ventura Boulevard, the Los Angeles Police Department told TheWrap Monday night. At that time police did not suspect foul play.

On Sunday, Benjamin’s mother issued a plea on social media for help locating her daughter.

“Never thought I’d ever have to make this type of post. My baby is missing please help me find her. I can’t breathe,” Jocinda Benjamin wrote on Instagram Sunday evening.

Jaida played Kelly on Netflix’s “Family Reunion.” Her IMDb page says the Charlotte, North Carolina native has been acting for 15 years. Among her other credits are guest roles on the television series “Insecure,” “The Fosters,” and “Stuck in the Middle.”