Lindsey Pearlman, ‘Vicious’ Actress, Found Dead by LAPD at Age 43

Actress Lindsey Pearlman, who was reported missing to the Los Angeles Police Department on Feb. 16, was found dead today in Hollywood near Wattles Park, police announced Friday afternoon.

“Today around 8:30 a.m., Hollywood Area officers responded to a radio call for a death investigation at Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue. The L.A. County Coroner’s Office has since confirmed the individual to be Lindsey Erin Pearlman. The cause of death will be determined by the coroner,” the statement posted to the LAPD newsroom read.

According to her cousin, Savannah Pearlman, Lindsey was last seen on Feb. 15 at 9 p.m. Her last known whereabouts were the 1600 block of North Mariposa Avenue.

Savannah shared the missing person’s report on Twitter Thursday, adding that Lindsey drives a dark silver 2015 Honda Fit. She also has a bumper sticker on her car that reads “Fix Your F—-ing Cats.”

Savannah also asked for help from Lindsey’s friends, who may “know anywhere she might go during a mental health crisis.”

Most recently, Lindsey appeared in the UrbanflixTV series “Vicious” and Netflix’s “Selena: The Series.” Her other credits include “General Hospital,” “American Housewife” and “Chicago Justice.”

Anyone with information should contact the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).