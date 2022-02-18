‘Vicious’ Actress Lindsey Pearlman Missing in Los Angeles

Actress Lindsey Pearlman is missing. According to her cousin, Savannah Pearlman, Lindsey was last seen on Feb. 15 at 9 p.m.

Pearlman’s last known whereabouts were the 1600 block of North Mariposa Avenue. She never returned home and has not been seen or heard from since, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

“It’s still an open investigation and there is no new information,” a spokesperson for the LAPD’s missing persons unit tells TheWrap.

Savannah shared the missing person’s report on Twitter Thursday, adding that Lindsey drives a dark silver 2015 Honda Fit. She also has a bumper sticker on her car that reads “Fix Your F—-ing Cats.”

Savannah also asked for help from Lindsey’s friends, who may “know anywhere she might go during a mental health crisis.”

Lindsey, 43, is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. There are no details on what she was wearing at the time she went missing.

Most recently, Lindsey appeared in “Vicious” and “Selena: The Series.” Her other credits include “General Hospital,” “American Housewife” and “Chicago Justice.”

According to Savannah, there is a reward for any information on Lindsey’s disappearance. Anyone with information should contact the Missing Persons Unit at (213) 996-1800 or the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).