Jaimie Alexander to Return as Sif in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Jaimie Alexander is in talks to return as fan favorite Sif in “Thor: Love and Thunder,” according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

Sif may also make an appearance on the upcoming “Loki” series. At yesterday’s Disney Investor Day, it was announced that Academy Award Winner Christian Bale would play Gorr the God Butcher.

Taika Waititi — who took home the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for “Jojo Rabbit” — will return to write and direct. The filmmaker directed the third film in the installment, “Thor: Ragnarok,” which was written by Eric Pearson, Craig Kyle and Christopher L. Yost. Waititi also portrayed Korg in “Ragnarok” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

Also Read: 'Loki' TV Series to Premiere Next May on Disney+ - Here's Your First Look (Video)

The plot remains under wraps, but at the end of “Avengers: Endgame,” Thor leaves New Asgard on Earth and hitches a ride to parts unknown with the Guardians of the Galaxy. As they get ready to depart, Thor jokingly refers to the group as the “Asgardians of the Galaxy,” leading to a funny exchange with Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) about who really leads the team. So we know at least where Thor might be when he returns.

“Thor: Ragnarok” grossed $854 million at the worldwide box office since its November 2017 release, and scored rave reviews from critics, achieving a 93% “fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes, as well as an “A” CinemaScore.

Announced earlier on Friday morning, “Thor: Love and Thunder” will now open May 6, 2022, “Black Panther 2” moves from that slot to July 8, 2022, and “Captain Marvel 2” moves to Nov. 11, 2022.

Deadline first reported the news.

Marvel had no comment.

Alexander most recently starred as the lead on NBC’s “Blindspot,” which ran for five seasons.

Jaimie Alexander is repped by UTA, Atlas Artists and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.