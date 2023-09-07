Jake Bloom, Top Hollywood Attorney, Dies at 81

Jake Bloom, one of the top attorneys in Hollywood and founding partner of Bloom, Hergott LLP, died at his Idaho home at the age of 81.

Born in Brooklyn and a graduate of Cornell Law School, Bloom moved to Los Angeles and joined the California Bar in 1968. Two years later, he co-founded Bloom, Hergott LLP, which at its height employed 75 lawyers and represented many of the top filmmakers and actors of the 20th century.

Among the directors and producers represented by Bloom, Hergott were George Lucas, Martin Scorsese, Brad Bird, Ron Howard, Charles Roven, John Hughes, and Lorenzo di Bonaventura. Among the actors Bloom represented were Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis, Sylvester Stallone and Jackie Chan.

During his career from 1968 to 2019, Bloom also donated his time and money to several philanthropic endeavors, serving as a founding member of the LA Museum of Contemporary Art and the Venice Art Walk. He also donated to organizations like the Hunger Coalition and the Venice Family Clinic, the latter of which Bloom supported by creating an annual holiday film fundraiser.

Bloom is survived by his wife, Ruth, his children, Jason and Rebecca, and his grandchildren Naomi, Alex, Caleb and Theo.