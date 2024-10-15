Ozzy Osbourne Guitarist Jake E. Lee Hospitalized but Stable After ‘Completely Random’ Vegas Shooting

Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Jake E. Lee was shot “multiple times” in Las Vegas while walking his dog early Tuesday, TheWrap has learned.

Representatives for the renowned rock musician, also known for playing in Red Dragon Cartel and Badlands, said he is hospitalized and in stable condition following what police characterized as a “completely random” act of violence.

“As confirmed by management, legendary rock guitarist Jake E. Lee was shot multiple times early this morning in a Las Vegas, Nevada, street shooting,” the statement read. “Lee is fully conscious and doing well in an intensive care unit at a Las Vegas hospital. He is expected to fully recover.”

“Las Vegas authorities believe the shooting was completely random and occurred while Lee took his dog out for a walk in the early morning hours,” the statement continued. “As the incident is under police investigation, no further comments will be forthcoming. Lee and his family appreciate respecting their privacy at this time.”

The guitarist is best known for playing for Ozzy Osbourne through the 1980s before forming Badlands with former Black Sabbath members Ray Gillen and Eric Singer. He later founded Red Dragon Cartel in 2013, with whom he released two studio albums in 2014 and 2018.

Of forming Red Dragon Cartel after an elongated break from the industry, Lee said in a 2018 interview that he bowed out of making music professionally because “it’s an ugly business.”

“But I did start to get a little itchy after 10 years or so. I was kind of jamming with bands every once and a while here in Las Vegas, and eventually, Kevin Churko, the producer, he initially contacted me because he was doing Ozzy’s albums … He also lives in Las Vegas, about what it would take for me to come back and play with Ozzy,” he explained.

That reunion never happened due to an alleged dispute over writing credits, but he returned to make his own music shortly thereafter.

TheWrap is out to Lee for further comment on Tuesday’s shooting.