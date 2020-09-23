Jake Gyllenhaal, Antoine Fuqua Package ‘The Guilty’ Lands at Netflix

Netflix has acquired the worldwide rights to Antoine Fuqua and Jake Gyllenhaal’s package “The Guilty,” a dramatic thriller based on the Danish drama, “Den Skyldige,” directed by Gustav Moller.

“True Detective” creator Nic Pizzolatto wrote the script. The film will be produced by Gyllenhaal and his Nine Stories partner Riva Marker, along with Fuqua and Kat Samick through his Fuqua Films; Scott Greenberg; Michel Litvak, Gary Michael Walters, David Litvak and Svetlana Metkina for Bold Films; and Amet Entertainment’s David Haring.

The film will take place over the course of a single morning in a 911 dispatch call center, where call operator Joe Bayler (Gyllenhaal) tries to save a caller in grave danger. However, he soon discovers that nothing is as it seems.

Annie Marter, Moller and Lina Flint will executive produce with Christian Mercuri and Jon Oakes. Bold Films financed the drama with Amet Entertainment.

Deadline first reported the news.

