After a bidding war with multiple potential buyers, New Republic Pictures has won the rights to John Glenn’s spec script “Cut & Run,” which has Jake Gyllenhaal attached to star and produce through his Nine Stories Productions banner, the company announced on Tuesday.

New Republic Founder Brian Oliver and president Bradley Fischer will also serve as producers alongside Glenn.

“Cut & Run” centers on a group of thieves using high powered speedboats to rob superyachts, complications ensue when the thieves end up stealing the wrong thing from the wrong group of people.

New Republic and Nine Stories also recently announced their adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s graphic novel “Oblivion Song,” which also has Gyllenhaal attached to star.

Gyllenhaal will next be seen in Michael Bay’s “Ambulance,” which Universal Pictures will release April 8.

A veteran showrunner, film and television writer, Glenn has sold dozens of projects, to every major film studio and television network. Glenn’s credits include “Eagle Eye,” “Law Abiding Citizen” and “Clash of the Titans.” Glenn has worked with a number of high-profile producers and directors including Jerry Bruckheimer, Steven Spielberg, Margot Robbie, M. Night Shymalan and Tony Scott. On the television front, Glenn is currently adapting “The House on Hoarder Hill” for Sam Raimi and WIIP Studios.

Glenn is repped by CAA, Management 360, and Sloan, Offer, Weber & Dern. Gyllenhaal is repped by WME and attorney Carlos Goodman.