Celebrity Dirt: Jake Gyllenhaal Rejects Daily Bathing, ‘Baffled’ by Loofahs

Jake Gyllenhaal is the latest celebrity to admit to some eyebrow-raising hygiene habits. Amid the fallout from couples like Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis as well as Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell’s admissions that they don’t bathe their children every day, Gyllenhaal is making the case for letting nature do its thing.

In a wide-ranging interview with Vanity Fair published Thursday, the actor discussed boats (he’s the new face of ​​Prada’s Luna Rossa Ocean fragrance), bagels and working with Michael Bay. But it was Gyllenhaal’s thoughts on bathing that had the Twitterverse reaching for some soap on Friday.

When writer Laura Regensdorf asked if there was anything revelatory about his shower ritual, Gyllenhaal said, “I always am baffled that loofahs come from nature. They feel like they’ve been made in a factory but, in fact, it’s just not true. Since I was young, it’s amazed me.”

He continued, “More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times. I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do that. But I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.”

Invariably, people had some pretty funny reactions to Gyllehaal and other “musty ass celebrities” online. See some of the best tweets below.

Jake Gyllenhaal when someone tells him to bathe pic.twitter.com/tgeqVGz3zr — BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) August 6, 2021

If I bathe more than Jake Gyllenhaal, does that make me hotter than Jake Gyllenhaal or nah? — I Smoked Trump's Cabinet Members (@BlackKnight10k) August 6, 2021

taylor swift: i am releasing a 10-minute version of my song about jake gyllennhaal

jake gyllenhaal: I'm not really into bathing — kelsey weekman (@kelsaywhat) August 6, 2021

Tom on the set of Spider-Man with jake gyllenhaal pic.twitter.com/z7P7PdduNc — Spidey_HGB (@Holland97M) August 6, 2021

fun fact: the gas that Mysterio omits isn't CGI, it's just Jake Gyllenhaal's rancid stench pic.twitter.com/dnrol9IN8Q — jeremy. (@jeremylovesyall) August 6, 2021

jake gyllenhaal showers guys i promise see? pic.twitter.com/pDKRzwsiNG — jade (@mysterih0e) August 6, 2021

me explaining how jake gyllenhaal was framed and he actually showers everyday i know this pic.twitter.com/qgJEQ7Z4gw — nika ♡ ྀ (@scottlangfilm) August 6, 2021

me if i see ashton kutcher, mila kunis, & jake gyllenhaal on the street

pic.twitter.com/F139KZkog6 — j. (@bvffysfilms) August 6, 2021

pov: you’re starring in a film with Ashton Kutcher and Jake Gyllenhaal pic.twitter.com/0Yow6PTJgT — bec⁷ #1 Evapopper💐 (@jmnftagustd) August 6, 2021

Celebs like Jake Gyllenhaal and Ashton Kutcher are really out here thinking that "not bathing" is the next big trend. pic.twitter.com/oW4YM5oY1u — ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) August 6, 2021

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, & Jake Gyllenhaal genuinely didn’t need to tell us they don’t bathe. pic.twitter.com/T76sS3kRBZ — Hakuna 💋 (@HakunaTheFckNot) August 6, 2021