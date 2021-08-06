Celebrity Dirt: Jake Gyllenhaal Rejects Daily Bathing, ‘Baffled’ by Loofahs

Jake Gyllenhaal is the latest celebrity to admit to some eyebrow-raising hygiene habits. Amid the fallout from couples like Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis as well as Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell’s admissions that they don’t bathe their children every day, Gyllenhaal is making the case for letting nature do its thing.
In a wide-ranging interview with Vanity Fair published Thursday, the actor discussed boats (he’s the new face of Prada’s Luna Rossa Ocean fragrance), bagels and working with Michael Bay. But it was Gyllenhaal’s thoughts on bathing that had the Twitterverse reaching for some soap on Friday.
When writer Laura Regensdorf asked if there was anything revelatory about his shower ritual, Gyllenhaal said, “I always am baffled that loofahs come from nature. They feel like they’ve been made in a factory but, in fact, it’s just not true. Since I was young, it’s amazed me.”
He continued, “More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times. I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do that. But I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.”
