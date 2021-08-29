Jake Gyllenhaal Is a 911 Dispatcher Trying to Save an Abducted Caller in ‘The Guilty’ Teaser (Video)

Six years after working together on the boxing drama “Southpaw,” Jake Gyllenhaal and Antoine Fuqua are reuniting for the Netflix thriller “The Guilty,” a remake of a 2018 Danish film that was selected for consideration for the Best International Film Oscar.



In the teaser, we hear Gyllenhaal play a 911 dispatcher who gets a tearful, frantic call from a woman who has been abducted and locked in a trunk. What starts out as a tense call soon plunges down a path of truth and deception where nothing is as it seems.

Gustav Moller, director of the original Danish film, is an executive producer on the remake. Ethan Hawke, Peter Sarsgaard, Riley Keough, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Paul Dano and Bill Burr also star in the film, which is set to premiere at next month’s Toronto International Film Festival before a release on Netflix on Oct. 1.



Gyllenhaal is also set to play film producer Robert Evans in “Francis and the Godfather,” a biopic about the making of the iconic cinema classic “The Godfather.” He will also star alongside Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in February in the Michael Bay thriller “Ambulance” as a bank robber in a heist that has gone south, leaving him holding a dying LAPD officer and the EMT keeping him alive hostage in a moving ambulance.



Watch the teaser for “The Guilty” in the clip above.