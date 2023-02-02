Jake Paul Comes Out Swinging on HBO’s Bomani Jones: ‘I Don’t Know Who the F– You Are’ (Video)

The social media star and now professionally trained fighter, Jake Paul, is gearing up for his next boxing match against Tommy Fury, but the gloves were on in a teaser clip of his upcoming interview on HBO’s “Game Theory with Bomani Jones.”

“After Tommy Fury, where do you go from there? Like what happens if you lose one of these fights?” Jones questioned Paul in a teaser clip for an upcoming episode. Paul responded seemingly taking offense to Jones’ inquiry.

“I don’t plan on losing. I don’t train to lose. I feel like that’s probably like, your mindset. You know, a lot of people try to project their mindsets,” Paul responded back.

After explaining that spectators are “surprised” by Paul’s impressive success as a boxer, he asked Paul how much interest he thinks fans would have following a loss. That’s when things to a turn for the worse.

“To be honest, bro, I don’t know who the f— you are. My PR team set up this interview,” Paul said before Jones cut in, saying, “Dude, all I know about you is that people don’t like you.”

Paul currently has a 6-0 boxing record, having gotten in the ring with Nate Robinson, AnEsonGib, Ben Askren and two times with Tyron Woodley. Up next, he’ll face off with professional boxer Tommy Fury on Feb. 26 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The second season of the “Game Theory,” which features interviews and sports commentary from the Emmy-winning journalist, will continue with Paul’s episode airing Friday at 11 p.m. E.T./P.T.