You Can Buy Ant-Man’s ‘100% Real’ Book That Was Once Just a Movie Prop: ‘How’s That for Meta?’ (Video)

Paul Rudd’s Marvel character Scott Lang, also known as Ant-Man, is coming out with a “100% real” book, and it’s all about his life and adventures.

“Hi, I’m Paul Rudd. You might know me as Scott Lang, a.k.a. Ant-Man. Now, Scott is many things: former convict, a dad, an Avenger, but he’s also a best-selling author. And now you can purchase, my, his, very real book ‘Look Out for the Little Guy,’” Rudd said in a promotional video for the book and upcoming film that was posted by Marvel Studios’ Twitter account.

“That’s right,” Rudd says. The book that was once a movie prop is now available to buy “wherever books are sold.”

In the book, Lang will share an open and honest account of his struggles and triumphs, from serving time to being a divorced dad to becoming Ant-Man and joining The Avengers, according to a description. Lang’s stories will include epic battles as the superhero tells it all about what really happened between The Avengers and Thanos, as well as how he juggles being a father and a hero.

Print copies of “Look Out for the Little Guy” are slated to be released for purchase Sept. 5. However, you can put in a preorder for the book on the Disney Books site. “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”hits theaters Feb. 17.