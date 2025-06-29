Jake Paul Says Defeating Julio César Chávez Jr. Felt Like ‘The First Day of My Boxing Career’

Jake Paul’s win over Julio César Chávez Jr. Saturday night felt like “the first day of my boxing career,” the YouTuber-turned-boxer told reporters. Paul won the bout with scores of 99-91, 97-93 and 98-92.

The Los Angeles Times reported Chávez Jr. struggled throughout the match, something the 39-year-old readily admitted to while speaking to reporters following the bout. “I reacted too late,” he explained.

Of Paul, Chávez Jr. added, “He’s a strong fighter and after the first three or four rounds, he got tired, so I think he’s not ready for championship fights, but he’s a good fighter.”

The fight gave Paul another opportunity to prove he’s serious about a career as a boxer.

“I still want to do it. I’m used to these guys not being good promoters and at the end of the day, I’m going to fight these guys,” he explained. “Today, I feel like it was the first day of my boxing career, I’m just warming up and this is the second chapter from here on out.”

Chávez Jr. is the third boxer Paul has gone up against in 13 fights since 2020. He defeated boxing legend Mike Tyson in November 2024 after 8 rounds.