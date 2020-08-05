FBI Raid YouTube Star Jake Paul’s California Mansion

This is Paul’s latest run-in with law enforcement since he was charged with trespassing and unlawful assembly in June

| August 5, 2020 @ 1:29 PM
Jake Paul

Getty

The FBI carried out a search of YouTube star Jake Paul’s Calabasas, Calif., mansion Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

According to the Los Angeles Times, a SWAT — special weapons and tactics — team aided the FBI in the search. The local ABC outlet reported firearms were seized.

No details about the warrant or reason for the search were released.

Also Read: Jake Paul Hit With Criminal Charges After Denying Involvement in Looting Arizona Mall

“The FBI is executing a federal search warrant at a residence in Calabasas in connection with an ongoing investigation. The affidavit in support of the search warrant has been sealed by a judge and I am, therefore, prohibited from commenting as to the nature of the investigation. No arrests are planned,” an FBI representative said in a statement to the Times.

Paul, a popular figure online, has a history of criminal and legal incidents. In June, Paul was charged by Arizona police after the YouTuber denied allegations that he was involved in the looting and vandalism of a Scottsdale mall. He was charged with criminal trespassing and unlawful assembly, both misdemeanors. He denied involvement.

Last December, three Los Angeles music producers sued the YouTube star and his production company, Team 10, for copyright infringement Thursday. They’re accusing the former Viner of stealing the backing track to his 2017 song “Litmas” from their 2015 song “Bad Santa.”

