FBI Raid YouTube Star Jake Paul’s California Mansion

“The FBI is executing a federal search warrant at a residence in Calabasas in connection with an ongoing investigation. The affidavit in support of the search warrant has been sealed by a judge and I am, therefore, prohibited from commenting as to the nature of the investigation. No arrests are planned,” an FBI representative said in a statement to the Times.
Paul, a popular figure online, has a history of criminal and legal incidents. In June, Paul was charged by Arizona police after the YouTuber denied allegations that he was involved in the looting and vandalism of a Scottsdale mall. He was charged with criminal trespassing and unlawful assembly, both misdemeanors. He denied involvement.
Last December, three Los Angeles music producers sued the YouTube star and his production company, Team 10, for copyright infringement Thursday. They’re accusing the former Viner of stealing the backing track to his 2017 song “Litmas” from their 2015 song “Bad Santa.”
Stars Who Have Tested Positive for COVID-19 (Photos)
As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.
Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson announced they both tested positive for the coronavirus in Australia while filming their Elvis Presley biopic. The couple isolated themselves and are keeping their spirits up, sharing their experience on Instagram.
Former Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko posted on Instagram Sunday that she was self-quarantining after testing positive for the coronavirus. She appeared in "Quantum of Solace" opposite Daniel Craig in 2008 and in the sci-fi movie "Oblivion."
Idris Elba posted a video on Twitter Monday saying that he tested positive for the coronavirus. The British actor said he is asymptomatic and encourages people to stay pragmatic.
Lucian Grainge, longtime chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group, tested positive for the coronavirus and has been hospitalized at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. On April 6, he sent a memo to staff saying he was going to make a full recovery.
Kristofer Hivju posted on Instagram Monday that he tested positive for the coronavirus. The "Game of Thrones" alum is set to star on season 2 of Netflix's "The Witcher."
Rachel Matthews, the voice of Honeymaren in "Frozen II" and an actress known for "Looking for Alaska" and "Happy Death Day 2 You," said in a series of posts on her Instagram story (via Page Six) that she tested positive for the coronavirus. Matthews described her symptoms over the course of a week in her posts and added that she found tests for the virus "INSANELY hard to come by."
Kevin Durant, a two-time NBA Finals MVP and currently a player for the Brooklyn Nets, was one of four players who tested positive for the coronavirus, according to The Athletic. "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this," he told The Athletic.
Actor Daniel Dae Kim announced on Instagram Thursday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. “For all those out there, especially teenagers and millennials who think this is not serious, please know that it is,” the former "Lost" and "Hawaii Five-0" star pleaded. He has since recovered from the virus.
Prince Albert of Monaco is the first known head of state to contract the coronavirus.
Sean Payton told ESPN he tested positive for the coronavirus. He is the first confirmed case in the NFL
Colton Underwood, former star of "The Bachelor," revealed in a Twitter video that despite being 28-years-old and healthy, he still tested positive for the coronavirus.
Andy Cohen, host of "Watch What Happens Live" on Bravo, announced he tested positive on March 20.
Actress Debi Mazar ("Goodfellas," "Younger") announced on March 21 that she had tested positive for COVID-19. "Today my lungs are heavy, but I’m tough," she wrote. "I can breath, and I’m going to heal here, in my own home! My family is under quarantine for 14 days."
Opera legend Placido Domingo announced on March 22 that he tested positive for COVID-19. "Together we can fight this virus and stop the current worldwide crisis, so we can hopefully return to our normal daily lives very soon," he wrote on Facebook.
"Les Miserables" actor Aaron Tveit announced he tested positive for the virus in a lengthy Instagram post. "I consider myself extremely lucky that my symptoms have been very mild," he wrote.
Sen. Rand Paul became the first U.S. senator to test positive for the virus Sunday.
Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for the virus in prison, according to a report from the Niagara Gazette.
"Game of Thrones" actress Indira Varma revealed she was sick with the virus last week.
Daytime Emmy Award winner Greg Rikaart ("The Young and the Restless") announced on Instagram that he tested positive for the coronavirus. "Nice try coronavirus, but I have another 4-5 decades worth of experiences to have with these guys," he wrote, referring to his husband and son.
Prince Charles, the first in line to the British throne, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus but remains in "good health," his office announced on Wednesday.
Jackson Browne, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, also announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. He is recuperating in his Los Angeles home.
In a memo to staff Thursday, NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell revealed he had tested positive for the coronavirus and "improving every day."
Chef Floyd Cardoz died of coronavirus complications on March 25. He won the third season of "Top Chef Masters" and appeared in numerous other cooking programs. He was 59.
Mark Blum, who starred in "Desperately Seeking Susan" and "You," died of coronavirus complications on March 26. He was 69.
ESPN NBA analyst and reporter Doris Burke revealed Friday she tested positive for the coronavirus, and that it took eight days for her to get her results. Fortunately, she has been symptom-free.
Chuck Billy, frontman for the thrash-metal band Testament, told Rolling Stone, "I had an achy body, headaches, coughing, tight chest, I lost my sense of smell and taste — the whole thing." A few days later, he and his wife Tiffany learned they had the coronavirus.
Houston rapper Scarface revealed in a livestream with Geto Boys’ bandmate Willie D. that he tested positive for COVID-19 after having symptoms that began with the lack of taste and smell.
Adam Schlesinger, the songwriter best known for his work with the rock band Fountains of Wayne and the TV show “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” has been hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms. Sadly, the 52-year-old rocker died on April 1.
Chris Cuomo announced on March 31 he tested positive for the coronavirus. The anchor has been hosting the show from his basement. Cuomo also revealed shortly after his own diagnosis that his wife too tested positive.
Tennis commentator Patrick McEnroe announced March 31 he tested positive for the coronavirus. The brother of John McEnroe says he quarantined himself in his basement and is "feeling fine."
Eddie Large, one-half of the comedy duo Little and Large, contracting coronavirus while hospitalized for heart failure. Sadly, he died on April 2 at age 78.
Jim Edmonds, MLB player turned "Real Housewives of Orange County" star, said he tested positive for both pneumonia and the coronavirus but is "completely symptom-free" now.
Actress Ali Wentworth, who is married to ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos, revealed on Instagram she tested positive for the coronavirus and "has never been sicker." She is quarantined from her family.
"Love Song" singer and Broadway star of the musical "Waitress" Sara Bareilles revealed she had tested positive for the virus and is already feeling better, she said in an Instagram story Friday.
CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin tested positive for coronavirus despite practicing social distancing. "I am okay," she posted on Instagram. "It came on suddenly yesterday afternoon. Chills, aches, fever. I’ve been social distancing. Doing ALL the things we’re being told to do. Still — it got me."
Christopher Cross, the singer-songwriter best known for "Sailing," announced he tested positive for cornonavirus in a lengthy Instagram post. "Although I am fortunate enough to be cared for at home, this is possibly the worst illness I've ever had," he wrote.
The pop singer Pink revealed on Twitter that she tested positive for coronavirus but said that after two weeks of self-isolating, she then tested negative for COVID-19 and had recovered. Pink then agreed to donate $1 million split among two different crisis relief funds.
The singer and songwriter Marianne Faithfull, who came to fame as part of the 1960s British Invasion with her single "As Tears Go By," was hospitalized in London after testing positive for the coronavirus, her reps told Rolling Stone. On April 22, Faithfull's team revealed that after being hospitalized for the past 22 days, she was released from the hospital to recuperate in London. Her team also added that the hospital staff from the British NHS "without doubt, saved her life."
Duran Duran singer John Taylor announced on Facebook that he had tested positive for coronavirus -- and fully recovered. "I want to let you know that it isn't always a killer, and we can and will beat this thing," he wrote.
Reality TV star Todd Chrisley ("Chrisley Knows Best") revealed he tested positive for the coronavirus on his podcast. "It has been the sickest I have ever been on this earth," he said. "Hopefully, I will get better every day, but as of right now, folks, I still am not clicking on all cylinders."
"Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Jennifer Aydin revealed she tested positive for the coronavirus after asking her husband -- a plastic surgeon -- to bring home a test. The reality TV star has been quarantining herself away from her five children.
"Fox & Friends" weekend host Jedidiah Bila said on Instagram that she has been recovering from her coronavirus diagnosis while absent from the air. The former "View" host said she's "very much on the mend."
Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds told his Instagram followers on April 10, which is also his birthday, that he and his family tested positive for COVID-19 but have since recovered. "It's an incredibly scaring thing to go through my friends," he wrote.
Country music singer Sturgill Simpson posted a photo on Instagram On April 11 of him lying on a hospital bed, wearing a face mask. "After almost one month without any symptoms, I received a call from the Nashville CDC stating that my test resulted in a positive detection for Covid-19," he wrote.
"Good Morning America" anchor George Stephanopoulos announced he tested positive for the coronavirus just a few days after his wife, Ali Wentworth, revealed her diagnosis. Fortunately, the tv host says he has been asymptomatic and is "feeling great."
Wreckless Eric, the '70s pop rock star and singer of the track "Whole Wide World," revealed in a blog post on April 19 that he tested positive for coronavirus after weeks of experiencing symptoms but being unable to receive a test. "I haven’t actually been very well in the past three or four weeks - chest and rib pains, cough, low level fever, intermittent headaches - I was pretty sure it must be the virus though I was told the only way I could get confirmation of this was by presenting myself at the emergency room, death’s door, sick to the point of dying, ready to be hospitalised…No f---ing thank you." Wreckless Eric, real name Eric Goulden, revealed that though he tested positive his wife did not.
CNN International anchor Richard Quest revealed via Twitter on April 20 that he "caught coronavirus. I am blessed in that I have few symptoms - just a cough."
Broadway star Danny Burstein said in a video interview with "CBS This Morning" on April 21 that he had just been released from the hospital after a five-day stay. He told the morning show that he will "absolutely" return to the stage once he is healthy and theaters reopen.
NFL Draft and College Football Analyst Todd McShay revealed on the day of the 2020 NFL Draft that he would not be able to work the gig this year because he is "home recovering from coronavirus." "I'll be back," he promised -- just not in time for this year's festivities.
“60 Minutes” host Lesley Stahl revealed on-air on May 3 that she had been diagnosed with the coronavirus and had made a full recovery after being hospitalized. In tribute to the doctors and nurses, she said, "We all owe them our gratitude, our admiration and, in some cases, our lives."
Legendary Auburn football coach Pat Dye is "very weak" after combating COVID-19 and other medical conditions, TMZ reported on May 21. Sadly, he died June 1.
Former New York Knicks star and current Georgetown University coach Patrick Ewing announced on May 22 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. He said on Twitter, "This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones."
Neera Tanden, who the president of the liberal think tank Center for American Progress and a frequent guest on "Real Time With Bill Maher," MSNBC, CNN and Fox News, announced on Twitter on May 23 that she has the coronavirus. "I only went out for necessities and wore masks," she wrote. "This is obviously a very transmissible virus. People need to take a lot of care and the idea we can just reopen is very scary."
Andrea Bocelli revealed in a Facebook post that he and members of his family had tested positive for COVID-19. He added that they had a "swift and full recovery" and that he later donated blood to coronavirus research.
Longtime "Days of Our Lives" star Judi Evans was hospitalized with COVID-19 in May and nearly lost both of her legs, according to a Facebook post from her representative.
Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone said that he contracted coronavirus but that recovered after he "kicked its butt."
On June 20, comedian D.L. Hughley said he tested positive for COVID-19 when he was hospitalized in Nashville after collapsing on stage during a stand-up performance the night before. "In addition to all the other stuff you have to look out for, if your ass pass out in the middle of a show, onstage, you probably need to get tested," he said.
Novak Djokovic, the world's No. 1 tennis player, announced he tested positive for coronavirus June 23 after organizing and playing in the Adria Cup tournament earlier this month with no social distancing guidelines.
NBA player Malcolm Brogdon announced on June 24 that he recently tested positive for coronavirus and was in quarantine. He said he is "feeling well" and plans to rejoin his Pacers teammates when recovered. Brogdon has been vocal following the death of George Floyd and participated in protests.
Herman Cain, the former CEO of Godfather's Pizza who sought the GOP nomination for the presidency in 2011, announced July 3 he had been hospitalized in Atlanta after testing positive for COVID-19. The week before, he had attended a rally for Donald Trump's re-election in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
On July 3, NASCAR announced that seven-time NASCAR Cup series champion Jimmie Johnson had tested positive for COVID-19.
Kimberly Guilfoyle, the former Fox News personality and girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., tested positive for the coronavirus on July 3. Guilfoyle, a top fundraiser for the president's re-election campaign, had planned to attend an event at South Dakota's Mount Rushmore.
Model and reality TV star Shana Moakler shared in an Instagram Stories post on July 2 that she had testified positive for COVID-19. She joked, "On this date in July last year, I broke my foot and then this year I got COVID. So, you know, I’m just going to officially just remove Julys from my calendar because [it's] not my month.”
Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan tweeted a message to his fans on July 11, saying that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and had been hospitalized. He wrote, "family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !"
Houston Rockets' star Russell Westbrook revealed July 13 that he tested positive shortly before the team traveled to Orlando for the NBA restart.
In a CBS telecast on July 19, legendary pro golfer Jack Nicklaus revealed that he and his wife both tested positive for COVID-19 early in the pandemic. The two 80-year-olds recovered relatively quickly.
Actor-director Mel Gibson disclosed in July that he came down with a bad case of COVID-19 back in April. People reports that he spent a week in the hospital but recovered and has tested negative since then.
"Real Housewives of Orange County" star Shannon Beador revealed in an Instagram post on July 24 that she and her three daughters tested positive for the coronavirus. "Today, we are Covid positive times 4," she wrote. "The girls and I are blessed to be quarantining in the same home (but isolating in separate rooms)."
In an interview with London-based website Capital Xtra, rapper Doja Cat said she tested positive for COVID-19 -- just months after dismissing concerns about the pandemic (“It’s a flu! Ya’ll are pussies.”)
In a July 30 Instagram post, Bryan Cranston revealed he contracted a "mild" case of COVID-19 recently.
"Girls" creator and star Lena Dunham revealed in a July 31 post to Instagram that she was infected in March. The actress says she was sick for 21 days and despite having recovered is still experiencing symptoms.
"Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Peter Thomas announced in an Instagram post on Aug. 2 that he tested positive for the coronavirus -- and blamed his fans for giving it to him. "COVID-19 got me," he wrote. "People come up to me and ask me to take pictures all the time," he said in the accompanying video, "and they want me to have the mask off and they want to hug on me because they say they like me.”
