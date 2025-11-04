Jake Paul Explains Why He Suddenly Canceled Gervonta Davis Fight: ‘Working With Him Is an Absolute Nightmare’

Jake Paul shared his side of why the planned Netflix fight with Gervonta Davis is no longer happening.

“Gervonta Davis is an actual walking human piece of garbage. Working with him is an absolute nightmare,” the YouTuber-turned-boxer said on Instagram Monday night. “The unprofessionalism, the bizarre requests, the showing up hours late to shoots. To the numerous arrests and related accusations and lawsuits. If you support this man you support the most vile sin a man can commit.”

Paul was likely referencing the new civil suit Davis is facing, in which he is accused of battery and kidnapping by ex-girlfriend Courtney Rossel. Representatives for Davis did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

“I didn’t want to give this woman abuser a platform to grow his fans and to grow his bank account. My company champions women,” Paul continued. “I’m so sorry to everyone involved. Mostly to the undercard fighters, to my team at MVP and to my team who work so hard prepping for this fight. Sacrificing time with loved ones and kids just for this fool to lose his unintelligent mind again. It’s scary that devilish men like this can rise to the top of culture and sports, including in positions of power.”

Paul’s statement came shortly after his company, Most Valuable Promotions, confirmed Monday that they, along with Netflix, would “no longer move forward” with the scheduled fight — which was set to take place on Nov. 14 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla.

“Our team has worked closely with all parties to navigate this situation responsibly,” Nakisa Bidarian, CEO of Most Valuable Promotions, said in a statement. “While we will not be moving forward with this event, our plan still remains for Jake Paul to headline an event on Netflix in 2025. Details regarding a new date, location, Jake’s opponent and additional bouts will be shared as soon as they are finalized. We thank Netflix, the Kaseya Center, and the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for their partnership.”

Additionally, the company thanked “the continued support and understanding of our athletes, partners, sponsors and fans as we work to finalize updated event plans.”

The update noted that fans who purchased tickets via Ticketmaster for the fight would get an automatic refund.