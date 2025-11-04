Diddy’s Request to Expedite His Appeal Granted by a Judge

Sean “Diddy” Combs will have his appeal fast-tracked after U.S. Circuit Court Judge Beth Robinson granted the rapper his motion to expedite the legal process.

Judge Robinson issued the response Monday, less than a week after Combs’ attorney Alexandra Shapiro made the request to speed up the appeal — a timeline that was unopposed by prosecutors.

“Appellant move to expedite the appeal on the following schedule: Appellant’s opening brief and appendix due by December 23, 2025; the Government’s brief due by February 20, 2026,” Judge Robinson wrote in her order. “Appellant’s reply brief due by March 13, 2026; and oral argument in April of 2026.”

She continued: “It is hereby ordered that the motion is granted. Briefing shall proceed on the proposed schedule and argument shall be held as early as April of 2026, subject to the approval of the Presiding Judge.”

Combs is currently set to get out of prison on May 8, 2028. Earlier in October, he was sentenced to four years and two months in prison after being found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution — his time served following his arrest factored into his release date.

Judge Arun Subramanian, who handed down the sentence last month, also fined Combs $500,000 and ordered five years of supervised release upon his exit from prison.

“You had the power and the resources to keep it going, and because you weren’t caught,” Judge Subramanian said during the sentencing. “You paid for and organized these acts. You were no John. You were responsible for that, even if your currency was sexual desires and not money.”

While Combs was found guilty on the prostitution counts he was found not guilty of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking by a New York jury in July.

Combs previously denied the accusations made against him. Though, prior to his sentencing, the rap mogul did ask the judge for leniency, noting he was sorry “for all of the hurt and pain that I have caused.”

Representatives for Combs did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.