Jake Paul stormed out of an interview with Piers Morgan after the pair got into a verbal argument about the social media influencer’s talent in the ring, which led to the YouTuber-turned-boxer dragging Morgan over his weight.

“You versus going to the gym — you’re still fat ass,” Paul said the host on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” on Thursday after the two became heated over the legitimacy of Paul’s boxing career.

But before all that went down, Paul was flexing himself as the anticipated winner of his match against Julio César Chávez Jr., who recently stopped by Morgan’s show.

"You're still a fat ass!"



Jake Paul fat-shames Piers Morgan before rage quitting his interview in tonight's Uncensored – dropping at 10pm (5pm ET).



SUBSCRIBE: https://t.co/QR11ywt8D5@piersmorgan | @jakepaul pic.twitter.com/1seRpE1oHW — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) June 26, 2025

“He’s a 5’8 little peon. If we were in the streets, I would grab that little ginger and smack him upside the head and make him forget who the f—k Julio César Chávez Jr. was,” Paul started off. “People don’t realize, I’m a real killer. I really f—king do this s–t. YouTube this, Disney that, this s—t is not a joke. I’m knocking out the best of the best, beating all of these people time and time again. And it’s about time, that you old heads and all these f—king boxers who think they know about the sport, put some respect on my name.”

But when Piers decided to give Paul his own reality check, mentioning that he doesn’t think Paul would have stood a chance against Mike Tyson in his prime, things got pretty tense between the two.

“You don’t actually know that! You can’t sit there and say that,” Paul said. “I think anything is possible. That’s why self-belief is the most powerful thing in the world. You don’t think I can be a Mike Tyson? I don’t think you go to the gym!”

Morgan responded: “I think you’re a great YouTuber, a great influencer. I admire what you try to do boxing, but I do think when you actually come up against a proper, serious boxer, and I suspect that Julio César Chávez Jr., may be that person, it could all come crashing down.”

In between those jabs, Morgan also said the only “proper” boxer Paul fought was Tommy Fury and Paul took the L in that matchup.

“The only proper boxer you fought was Tommy Fury, and he beat you … peak Tyson, you wouldn’t have lasted 10 seconds,” Morgan stated.

Paul clapped back: “I think the problem here Piers, is that you think that your opinion matters?”

When Morgan questioned his decision to appear on the show despite claims that his opinion is useless, Paul fired back that he is only using the moment to obtain Morgan’s audience.

“Oh, I’m just taking your audience to sell pay-per-views. I don’t give a f—k about your show, dumb ass. This is a f—king business enterprise. Buy the pay-per-view on Saturday, June 28, me versus Julio César Chávez Jr. Thank you, tune in everybody!”

In Morgan’s last remarks, he said farewell to the social media influencer and cheered on Chávez.

“Cheers Jake, really enjoyed that, and good luck to Julio – knock him out for all of us will you?” Morgan said.

Well, no matter what team you’re on, Paul and Chávez go head-to-head on Saturday, June 28.

You can watch the exchange in the video above.