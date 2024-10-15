Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Trailer Hypes Netflix’s First Live Boxing Match

The highly anticipated Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match is right around the corner.

The trailer for the upcoming live Netflix match highlights the pair’s individual achievements through their careers before claiming their bout will be one for the ages.

“Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth,” the trailer says, one month out. “There’s never been a night this big. This is no ordinary fight.”

“This is the fight the world’s been waiting for,” the clip continues.

The match will air on Nov. 15. It follows a three-part documentary about the lead-up to the square-off called “Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson.” The first two episodes of the docuseries land on Netflix Nov. 7, with the finale dropping Nov. 14 – a day before the fight.

Although Paul and Tyson are the top draw for Netflix’s first live boxing contest, the card also includes a rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, which is being touted as “the most anticipated match in women’s boxing history.”

The men’s Nov. 15 fight is the rescheduled date. Originally, Paul and Tyson were meant to face each other back on July 20, but after Tyson experienced some ulcer flare-ups he was told by a doctor to ease back on training and the fight was pushed.

“I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time. Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flare-up, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover,” Tyson said in May. “My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s and I will be back to my full training schedule soon. Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good. I appreciate everyone’s patience and can’t wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year.”

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson streams live Nov. 15 on Netflix, preceded by “Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson.”