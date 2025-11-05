TikToker Jake Shane to Star in Hulu Comedy Series Based on His Life

“Therapuss” host Jake Shane has been tapped to star in and executive produce a comedy series about his life for Hulu.

The TikTok star made his acting debut in the most recent season of “Hacks” as a social media manager, but now Shane will play a version of himself in the untitled series in development with 20th Television.

“Hacks” writer and “High Potential” consulting producer Genevieve Aniello will write and executive produce the pilot of the half-hour comedy series. The pilot was written by Shane, Aniello and “Saturday Night Live” alum Paul Briganti, with the latter set to direct and executive produce. Alec Berg and his producing partner Amy Solomon are also attached to executive produce under their overall deal with 20th.

The series will follow Shane and his best friends as they “navigate the chaotic new world of online fame, the strain it puts on their friendships, and the tension their presence causes in their suburban neighborhood,” according to the logline. The TikToker’s real life is ripe for content from work outs at the Alo gym alongside Tate McRae and Glen Powell to attending high profile weddings like bestie Sophia Richie Grainge’s.

Shane launched his podcast “Therapuss with Jake Shane” in January 2024 following his rise to fame on TikTok. The podcast regularly appears in the Spotify and Apple top podcasts charts with guests like Selena Gomez, Lorde, Kerry Washington, Charli XCX, Lea Michelle and Glen Powell, to name a few. The season two finale airs Thursday with guest Hillary Duff. He has over 5 million followers across platforms.

The podcaster took his show on the road for his second North American tour “LIVE with Jake Shane” across 36 cities in 2025, even selling out Radio City Music Hall. This followed his first sold-out across 21 cities in 2024. Shane also released a 13-track comedy music album with record producer and former podcast guest Alexander 23.

Shane is represented by UTA and Homemade Projects.