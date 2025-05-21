Jake Tapper and CNN Face Blowback for Promotion of Biden Book ‘Original Sin’

When does the promotional tour for a book turn into a potential public-relations headache? That’s the question raised by the blowback to “Original Sin,” the behind-the-scenes look at Joe Biden’s age-related infirmities, amid a campaign by its authors, Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson, which has extensively leveraged the former’s role as an anchor at CNN.

Earlier this week Tapper and CNN were mocked by Jon Stewart on Monday’s “The Daily Show” for the manner in which the anchor and network have been promoting the book, both in its tone and volume. Undaunted, Tapper devoted the first half of his hour-long program to “Original Sin” the next day.