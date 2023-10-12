U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace joined Jake Tapper Wednesday on CNN’s “The Lead” and the pair spent several minutes discussing Rep. Jim Jordan’s chances at being named Speaker of the House.

Mace openly supports Jordan for the role, despite allegations Jordan knew wrestlers at Ohio State were being sexually abused while he was a coach there—and she told Tapper that she knows Democrats who “trust him at his word.”

It was clear, in video you can watch below, that Tapper wasn’t buying it. He interjected, “Jim Jordan?” to which Mace replied, “Yes, I’ve talked to Democrats over the last week on who do they trust even they wouldn’t agree with him on many issues he is someone…”

Tapper interjected again, “The Jim Jordan from Ohio?”

Mace: There are Democrats who trust Jordan



Tapper: Jim Jordan?



Mace: Yes



Tapper: From Ohio?



Mace: Yes



Tapper: Name one pic.twitter.com/22QdZLARx2 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 11, 2023

Mace confirmed she was indeed speaking of the same Jim Jordan. When asked to name a single Democrat from Congress, Mace replied, “I am not going to name people off the record. They trust him more than they trust the former speaker.”

The congresswoman then named a few more potential replacements for Kevin McCarthy, including Patrick Henry and Tom Cole. “Really,” she said, “what people want is someone they can trust and will be true to their word at the end of the day.”

Tapper replied, “OK. I’m not sure I’m buying the thing about Democrats trusting Jim Jordan.” After Mace reiterated that the unnamed Democrats in question have just admitted they trust Jordan more than McCarthy, Tapper said, “Well, that’s not really a high bar now, is it?”

Mace previously denied being aware of the claims against Jordan, and the congressman has denied all allegations against him. He has been accused of knowing that OSU wrestling team doctor Richard Strauss was sexually abusing athletes while Jordan worked as the team’s assistant coach.