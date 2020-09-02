Jamal Khashoggi Doc ‘The Dissident’ Acquired by Briarcliff Entertainment, Set for Late 2020 Release

Briarcliff Entertainment has acquired the Jamal Khashoggi documentary, “The Dissident,” which made waves at Sundance this January, and will release it in theaters and on VOD later this year.

The distributor also released a trailer for the documentary, directed by Bryan Fogel. HanWay Films will handle international sales for the film. UTA Independent Film Group handled both the domestic distribution deal and the international sales deal on behalf of the filmmaking team.

“The Dissident” centers around former author and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, who was assassinated at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, 2018, by agents of the Saudi government. The documentary features never before seen surveillance footage and other previously unseen information as it delves into the story of what really happened that day, and why.

Also Read: Jamal Khashoggi's Fiancee Says Bryan Fogel's Documentary 'The Dissident' Saved Her Life (Video)

“As we approach the second anniversary of Jamal’s death with no official repudiation, my hope is that this film will enshrine his memory as well as ensure that justice is served, and that our society no longer turns a blind eye to the brutal human rights violations committed by the Saudi regime,” Fogel said. “I am thrilled that the film will receive a truly independent release, detached from corporate and special interests, so that we can authentically work towards these worthy outcomes.”

“Bryan Fogel is a courageous filmmaker who consistently takes great risks against very powerful authoritarians,” Tom Ortenberg, president of Briarcliff Entertainment, added. “We have a great sense of responsibility with this project and are honored to provide a platform that will continue Khashoggi’s work and highlight his sacrifices to the largest audience possible.”

Fogel, the Academy Award-winning director of “Icarus” and a 2017 Sundance Special Jury Prize winner, is represented by UTA and attorney Daniel Passman.