Jamal Khashoggi Doc ‘The Dissident’ Acquired by Briarcliff Entertainment, Set for Late 2020 Release
Bryan Fogel directs the film that first premiered at Sundance
Beatrice Verhoeven | September 2, 2020 @ 9:09 AM
Last Updated: September 2, 2020 @ 9:30 AM
Briarcliff Entertainment has acquired the Jamal Khashoggi documentary, “The Dissident,” which made waves at Sundance this January, and will release it in theaters and on VOD later this year.
The distributor also released a trailer for the documentary, directed by Bryan Fogel. HanWay Films will handle international sales for the film. UTA Independent Film Group handled both the domestic distribution deal and the international sales deal on behalf of the filmmaking team.
“The Dissident” centers around former author and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, who was assassinated at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, 2018, by agents of the Saudi government. The documentary features never before seen surveillance footage and other previously unseen information as it delves into the story of what really happened that day, and why.
“As we approach the second anniversary of Jamal’s death with no official repudiation, my hope is that this film will enshrine his memory as well as ensure that justice is served, and that our society no longer turns a blind eye to the brutal human rights violations committed by the Saudi regime,” Fogel said. “I am thrilled that the film will receive a truly independent release, detached from corporate and special interests, so that we can authentically work towards these worthy outcomes.”
“Bryan Fogel is a courageous filmmaker who consistently takes great risks against very powerful authoritarians,” Tom Ortenberg, president of Briarcliff Entertainment, added. “We have a great sense of responsibility with this project and are honored to provide a platform that will continue Khashoggi’s work and highlight his sacrifices to the largest audience possible.”
Fogel, the Academy Award-winning director of “Icarus” and a 2017 Sundance Special Jury Prize winner, is represented by UTA and attorney Daniel Passman.
16 Hollywood and Media Deals With Saudi Arabia - and Where They Now Stand (Gallery)
A growing number of Hollywood and U.S. media companies have backed out of business deals with Saudi Arabia and the crown prince, known by his initials MBS, after Turkish officials concluded that journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered by Saudi operatives inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.
Here is a list of Hollywood and media deals with Saudi Arabia -- and where they stand now.
Richard Branson
British entrepreneur Richard Branson announced he would step down as chairman of Virgin Hyperloop, a planned supersonic transport system in the United Arab Emirates and other countries, CNBC reported.
The Harbour Group
Leading D.C. lobbying firm representing the Saudi government’s interests, the Harbour Group, announced on Oct. 11 it was terminating its $80,000-a-month contract with the kingdom.
Endeavor
WME parent company Endeavor, one of Hollywood's top talent agencies, said on Oct. 15 it was preparing to withdraw from its $400 million financing deal with the Saudi Arabian government.
Gerard Butler
Actor Gerard Butler pulled out of a trip to Saudi Arabia to promote his new movie "Hunter Killer" following Khashoggi's disappearance.
‘Davos in the Desert’
The New York Times, Bloomberg, CNN, CNBC, The Financial Times, Nikkei, The Los Angeles Times, Fox Business Channel, Viacom and The Economist are among the names that have withdrawn their sponsorship or canceled their appearances from the high-powered Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh, dubbed “Davos in the Desert,” to be hosted by the Crown Prince and the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund in late October.
Uber
CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said he was "troubled by the reports" and would not attend the conference "unless a substantially different set of facts emerges."
AMC
The movie theater chain has plans to open 40 theaters in the kingdom within the next five years, with the aim to reach 100 locations by 2030.
AMC declined to comment when reached by TheWrap.
Penske Media Corp.
In February, Penske, which owns Hollywood trades Variety and Deadline, among other publications, received a $200 million investment from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. The company declined to comment about whether it will reassess the investment.
World Wrestling Entertainment
WWE, which is due to return to Saudi Arabia on Nov. 2 for its "Crown Jewel" wrestling event, told TheWrap in statement that it’s "currently monitoring the situation." An insider also told TheWrap WWE talent have been instructed to promote the event -- but not its location -- for two weeks now.
IMAX
Plans for IMAX to build more movie theaters in the kingdom, which have been mired in red tape, will likely be put on “pause” following Khashoggi’s disappearance, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who spoke with TheWrap.
Vox Cinemas
This Dubai-based movie theater chain -- not to be confused with media outlet Vox -- often received revenue from rich Saudis who traveled to Dubai on weekends while KSA’s cinema ban was in effect. They, along with AMC, got the inside track on negotiations to build cineplexes in the country and are currently the only two chains with the license from the government to do so. Vox declined to comment.
Feld Entertainment
The company told TheWrap it had not signed any deals with the Saudis to bring international events, including “Disney on Ice,” “Disney Live,” “Marvel Experience” and “Monster Jam” to the kingdom, but that it was “still in conversation” with the kingdom. The company did not wish to comment further.
iPic
In March, the Florida-based luxury movie theater chain had announced it had partnered with Saudi firm BAS Global Investments Co. to develop cinemas and restaurants throughout the kingdom. An iPic rep told TheWrap Wednesday that it had “no further updates” on the deal.
Nat Geo
In April, National Geographic announced it was partnering with the General Entertainment Authority of Saudi Arabia to develop and launch several locations for its walk-through virtual-reality zoo.
Reps for Nat Geo told TheWrap they “don’t have an answer yet” on whether the partnership will continue.
Cirque du Soleil
The iconic live entertainment brand had its first performance in Saudi Arabia on Sept. 23, just before Khashoggi went missing. It is unclear whether the company has any more performances planned in Saudi Arabia. Reps for the company did not respond to a request for comment from TheWrap.
IMG Artists
The performing arts, social media, and festival and events management company signed a letter of intent to bring large-scale festivals to the kingdom.
A rep for IMG told TheWrap that the deal went “stale” shortly after it was signed, following “changes” in the monarchy’s 2030 Vision campaign.
