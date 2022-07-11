After a photo of Jameela Jamil as Titania in Mavel’s upcoming “She-Hulk” was shared online by Pop Crave last week, it prompted a variety of responses — a number of them critiques — about her character’s look. And Jamil is OK with the “shade.”

“Omg this photo,” Jamil wrote in response to the pic, which appeared to show her in action.

After adding a skull and laughing/crying emoji, the “Good Place” alum addressed the criticisms.

“Guys… I accept every ounce of shade here, but in defense of my excellent hair stylist, this is just my hair after a 14 hour stunt day in atlanta heat. Just after being upside down,” she wrote, addressing her voluptuous red locks. “She did a *great* job on the show I promise. I love her. Boobs look ok tho?”

Jamil went on to share a TikTok video showing some behind-the-scenes footage showing her in the makeup chair on the “She-Hulk,” her locks looking very ’60s inspired.

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” starring “Orphan Black’s” Tatiana Maslany, and from creator/writer Jessica Gao, will premiere Aug. 17 on Disney+. It also features Mark Ruffalo and Tim Roth.