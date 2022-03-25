A handful of private civilians are about to find out if they’re James Bond material. Amazon Prime Video has ordered the first officially sanctioned Bond TV series, titled “007’s Road to a Million.”

The competition series will follow contestants competing in a global adventure to win the ultimate prize of more than $1 million (it has been set at £1 million, or about $1.3 million). Filmed in many of the historic locations featured throughout the seminal Bond films, this cinematic format will be a true test of intelligence and endurance.

In addition to conquering physical obstacles, the contestants, who will compete in two-person teams, must correctly answer questions hidden in different locations around the world to advance to the next challenge.

The series has been in the works for nearly four years. Production is expected to begin later this year.

“007’s Road to a Million” is produced by 72 Films, in collaboration with legendary James Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli and MGM Television.

No release date has been revealed. “007’s Road to a Million” will be available to stream on Prime Video.