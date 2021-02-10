James Cameron’s ‘True Lies’ Series Adaptation Gets Pilot Order at CBS

CBS has given a pilot order to James Cameron’s TV series adaptation of the Arnold Schwarzenegger action film “True Lies,” the network announced Wednesday.

“Burn Notice” and “The Gifted” creator Matt Nix will serve as writer and executive producer on the project, with McG attached to direct.

An adaptation of Cameron’s 1994 film starring Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis, the pilot centers on an “unfulfilled suburban housewife” whose life is turned upside down when she discovers that she’s married to a skilled international spy and is recruited to work alongside him to save the world.

Also Read: Why CBS' 'Silence of the Lambs' Sequel 'Clarice' Can't Mention Hannibal Lecter by Name

Cameron will executive produce the 20th Television pilot via his Lightstorm Entertainment banner alongside Rae Sanchini and Mary Viola of McG’s Wonderland Sound & Vision. Josh Levy of Flying Glass of Milk Productions and Wonderland’s Corey Marsh co-executive produce.

A previous version of the adaptation, with “Arrow” creator Marc Guggenheim attached to write, was put into development at Fox in 2017 but did not move forward.

Released by 20th Century Fox, Cameron’s original “True Lies” film was a hit upon its release, earning nearly $380 million at the worldwide box office. It earned an Academy Award nomination for visual effects, as well as a number of acting awards and nominations for Curtis, including the Golden Globe for best actress in a musical or comedy.