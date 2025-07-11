James Carter Cathcart, ‘Pokémon’ Voice Actor, Dies at 71

James Carter Cathcart, a performer best known for his voice work in the “Pokémon” franchise, died Tuesday at the age of 71.

His death was confirmed in a Facebook post on Thursday by his wife, Martha Jacobi, who wrote that he passed “peacefully” at Calvary Hospital in the Bronx. Cathcart retired from voice acting in 2023 following a throat cancer diagnosis. According to The New York Times, the actor’s ex-wife, Jeanne Gari, confirmed in an interview that Cathcart’s cause of death was said cancer.

Born in 1954 in West Long Branch, New Jersey, Cathcart — aka Jimmy Zoppi — is survived by his wife Martha, as well as his daughters Nicole and Mackenzie and his son Carter.

A lifelong voice actor, Cathcart joined the “Pokémon” cast in 1998 and spent the following 25 years voicing some of the franchise’s most beloved characters — including Professor Oak, Gary, James and Meowth, one of the few Pokémon capable of speech. Over the years, Cathcart also voiced characters in the “Yu-Gi-Oh!,” “One Piece,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and “Mission Odyssey” animated series. He additionally portrayed Vector the Crocodile in the “Shadow the Hedgehog” and “Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Winter Games” video games and the “Sonic X” TV show.

“Thanks to all of Jimmy’s fans over the years! Giving you joy was why he worked so hard on his craft,” Cathcart’s wife wrote on Facebook following his death. “Please know how much he appreciated you!”

Fellow “Pokémon” franchise veteran and voice actor Erica Schroeder reacted to Cathcart’s passing on Instagram. “Rest in peace dear sweet man. I will miss you. The community will miss you. The world will miss you,” she shared. “One of the most joyful, exuberant, kind-hearted and talented souls no longer walks with us.”

Schroeder went on to call Cathcart a “master of the pen, piano and microphone. Friend to many. Loving father and husband,” before concluding, “Thank you for your gifts.”