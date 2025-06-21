James Carville Blames Trump’s ‘Idiot War’ Plans on Syphilis: ‘Obviously Diminished Mental Skills’ | Video

Donald Trump’s potential “idiot war” with Iran might be due to an undiagnosed (or at least not publicly shared) case of syphilis, James Carville said on “Politics War Room.” The president can wear make-up on his face, Carville added, but that cannot “cover up the slurred language, the stupidity, the ravenous effects this has on a person’s body, on their mind, on everything else.”

Carville began the Thursday episode by noting that he has wondered aloud about red splotches on Trump’s hands since January 2024. Such markings “could be a professional sign of syphilis, a venereal disease, a tertiary syphilis,” he said.

The topic was never properly looked into, he continued, and then the political news cycle moved on to other topics, and now the world is collectively waiting to see if Trump will attempt to have Congress authorize US involvement in Israel and Iran’s war.

“Does anybody really think the son of a b–ch knows where Iran is?” Carvilla asked. “Of course you don’t. He has no f–king idea. He has no idea what a Sunni, what a Shia is. He has no idea what a Persian is. He has no idea of anything.”

“It’s obviously that he’s had, like all people, older people, me included, he’s had some diminished capacity,” Carville also added. “Fortunately, I’m unable to start a war. Unfortunately, he is, which makes a lot of difference.”

Carville later implored political pundits and investigators to take his theory – which he’s espoused several times in the past – seriously.

“What’s happening right now is a guy is starting to talk about hauling off and starting to war and who very well, reasonably … could have a really diseased mental capacity, above and beyond just the normal effects of aging and what comes with that.”

“We’re not being served by sitting here silently and you’re not being served by a commentariat that basically has one thumb up his ass and one thumb in its mouth and is switching every f–king 30 seconds. Go do your job,” he continued. “Find out what’s going on with his hand. Find out what’s going on with his capacity. Have people look at his slurred language. Have people look at the deterioration that’s going on right now and the madness and the corruption and all of the other s–t that’s going on … Look at what’s right in front of you.”

