Bill Maher Questions Trump’s 2-Week Wait on Decision to Bomb Iran: ‘Talk About a Cliffhanger’

Bill Maher could not help but question Donald Trump’s decision to wait two weeks to choose a course of action on the bombing of Iran, and devoted a good portion of Friday’s “Real Time” monologue to the big “cliffhanger.”

“There’s a war going on now between Iran and Israel, and it’s interesting, it’s really split the MAGA coalition.” Maher said as he noted that in the 22 years of his hosting of show the Middle East being embroiled in conflict once again was not surprising. “Half of them want to bomb Iran. They always did, and half of them want to just stay out of all foreign wars. And everybody just wishes that it was something morally clear-cut, like deporting five year olds.”

Tensions in the Middle East escalated over the last week as Israel and Iran began enacting deadly missing strikes against each other. The U.S. decision to get involved in the foreign conflict has centered largely around Iran’s access to nuclear weaponry — which Trump insists the nation already has. However, the president’s Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard says they do not have access to such a weapon yet. On Thursday, the White House said the president would make a decision “within two weeks” on whether to join Israel’s fight against Iran.

“Two weeks, but talk about a cliffhanger,” Maher joked. “I mean, nobody wants Iran to get a nuclear weapon. And of course, the Israelis took out everything in Iran except the facility that can build a nuclear weapon. Well, because it’s inside a mountain. And listen to this, America is the only country that has a bomb that can reach it, and it weighs 30,000 pounds and can only be flown there by Tom Cruise.”

“To make it even more of a cliffhanger, we can’t just give the bomb to Israel, because we also are the only country that has the plane that can deliver this f–king thing,” Maher added.

The “Real Time” host also took a jab at Pete Hegseth, the former Fox News host turned Secretary of Defense for the Trump administration, whom many have said is unqualified to handled sensitive Situation Room topics like the bombing of a foreign nation. Maher said that Hegseth failed to draw sizable crowds at the president’s military parade last weekend.

“Pete’s in hot water because, if you see the parade, he’s in charge of the Defense Department, and Trump had his big military parade last Saturday, and it was kind of Lame-O,” the host said. “And you know, when you put on a military parade, at least do it right. The whole point of it is kind of scare the s–t out of people. There were more Americans were frightened by Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show.”

