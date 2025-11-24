James Comey Expects Trump Will ‘Come After Me Again’ After Federal Judge Dismisses Indictment

James Comey expects Donald Trump to come after him again following a federal judge’s dismissal of the Trump administration’s current case against him.

In a video posted to Instagram, the former FBI director celebrated the message being sent by the dismissal after Trump put pressure on the Department of Justice to indict the man for lying to Congress back in 2020. Comey also said in his video that he’s realistic about the fact that this likely is not the last time Trump will come for him.

Comey called the indictment, “a prosecution based on malevolence and incompetence and a reflection of what the Department of Justice has become under Donald Trump, which is heartbreaking.”

“A message has to be sent that the president of the United States cannot use the Department of Justice to target his political enemies,” Comey continued. “I don’t care what your politics are, you have to see that as fundamentally un-American and a threat to the rule of law that keeps all of us free.”

He added: “I know that Donald Trump will probably come after me again, and my attitude is going to be the same. I’m innocent, I am not afraid, and I believe in an independent federal judiciary. A gift from out founders that protects us from a would-be tyrant.”

On Monday, the White House hinted that Comey might be right in assuming their legal pursuits against him are not in the rearview. Both Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James – who’s case Trump brought against her was also dismissed – are still very much in the president’s crosshairs, according to a statement.

“The facts of the indictments against Comey and James have not changed and this will not be the final word on this matter,” White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said.

The former FBI director was indicted on one count for giving a false statement and on one count of obstruction of justice. Both charges were related to his September 2020 testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee. Comey was the first senior government official, who investigated Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign over possible ties to Russia, to face federal charges. When the indictment first happened back in September, Trump celebrated the news on his Truth Social account.

“One of the worst human beings this Country has ever been exposed to is James Comey, the former Corrupt Head of the FBI,” the president wrote. “Today he was indicted by a Grand Jury on two felony counts for various illegal and unlawful acts. He has been so bad for our Country, for so long, and is now at the beginning of being held responsible for his crimes against our Nation.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James also commented on the dismissal of her indictment saying, “I am heartened by today’s victory.” She also added that she remains “fearless in the face of these baseless charges” potentially signaling she also expects the Trump administration to target her once again.