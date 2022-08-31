James Corden is pretty skeptical about Elon Musk’s announcement this week that completely autonomous Teslas will be rolled out by the end of this year. The late night host joked on Tuesday that more than anything, it felt like a threat.

On Monday, the Tesla CEO announced that the car company is aiming to have its self-driving technology ready to roll out to the public by the end of 2022. “Is this an announcement? It sounds more like a warning, doesn’t it?” Corden joked.

The late night hosted then poked at the actual premise of self-driving cars, making fun of the likely safety concerns that will come with them.

“Tell you what, it’s gonna save me a lot of time, not having to take my kids to school,” Corden said. “Stick ‘em in the car, kiss ‘em goodbye, fingers crossed! Let’s hope you make it, guys!”

Corden also honed in on the fact that Musk has said that owners of the self-driving Teslas can send them out as part of a ride-share service while they are at work, allowing them to earn extra income without having to be present to do so.

“Income they wouldn’t need if they just bought a Ford Focus instead of a Tesla,” the host joked.

But Corden’s house band leader, Reggie Watts, is pretty confident that this announcement — or warning, if you land on Corden’s side of the argument — is a lie.

“There’s no way,” Watts said. “He keeps saying that, and it’s just not gonna happen. California’s trying to make it — there’s already a lawsuit about [it], saying like, they should never release that because it’s not true, it’s a false advertising product.”

You can watch the full exchange in the video above.