Director James Gunn is “grateful” after the red band trailer for “The Suicide Squad” set a new record for most views of a red band trailer in a week with over 150 million views worldwide.

“I’m incredibly grateful to all of you for making this happen,” Gunn says in a post on Twitter.

I just got word #TheSuicideSquad redband trailer set a new record for most views of a redband trailer in a week, with over 150 million views worldwide. I'm incredibly grateful to all of you for making this happen! THANK YOU! 🤯🙏🤯 pic.twitter.com/3bRFBDcvOV — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 2, 2021

You can watch the red band trailer here.

Right off the bat you can tell this is a James Gunn movie through and through. Unlike the brazen attempt to mimic “Guardians of the Galaxy” that the original “Suicide Squad” was cut into during post production, this is the real deal, full of Gunn touchstones like awkward banter, actually good jokes, and a soundtrack built on actually interesting choices and surprisingly deep cuts (in this case, Steely Dan’s excellent “Dirty Work”) instead of the most obvious, famous choices possible.

That’s not all of course, the trailer is also full of action and hilarity — our personal favorite is Peacemaker’s uh, commitment to patriotism. And we were not prepared for the reveal that Sylvester Stallone is the voice of King Shark, but believe us, we’re in.

If you can’t watch, Idris Elba plays Bloodsport, John Cena plays Peacemaker, Peter Capaldi plays Thinker, Pete Davidson plays Black Guard, Alice Braga plays Sol Soria, Sean Gunn plays Weasel, Mayling Ng plays Mangal and Michael Rooker plays Savant. And yes, we want to remind you that Stallone is the voice of King Shark.

Meanwhile, from the 2016 first film, Margot Robbie returns as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman returns as Rick Flag, Viola Davis once again plays ARGUS head and Suicide Squad handler Amanda Waller, and Jai Courtney once again plays Captain Boomerang.

As the title card in the trailer says, “From The Horribly Beautiful Mind of James Gunn” comes the not-a-sequel to 2016’s “Suicide Squad” that hits theaters Aug. 6, 2021. No word of course, on whether the cast got silly “Skwad” tattoos like with the last movie, but we just wanted to make sure you know we remember that happened.

As TheWrap first reported, Gunn wrote the script and will have a completely new take on the property, in which DC supervillains are recruited by the government to carry out secret missions too dirty for the likes of Superman and Batman.

The first “Suicide Squad,” which starred Will Smith and Margot Robbie, earned nearly $750 million worldwide on a $175 million budget before promotion and advertising. The film also launched Robbie’s Harley Quinn and Jared Leto’s take on The Joker. But it was not exactly a beloved film — it’s unpopular with critics and fans alike.