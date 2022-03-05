“Guardians of the Galaxy” filmmaker James Gunn shared a dazzling sizzle reel Friday breaking down the impressive visual effects from the first season of “Peacemaker.”

“Some people think that all my impressive feats are just visual effects,” the official “Peacemaker” Twitter account said. “Well here’s proof that only some of them are.”

The two minute clip, which currently has over 100,000 views, breaks shows how Peacemaker’s sidekick, Eagly, came to life featuring the eagle’s skeleton, skin and feather simulation, and demonstrates how it was all integrated in post.

The second breakdown shows how those pesky butterflies came out of their human hosts. Other highlights include how the fight choreography between Peacemaker and Judomaster included special effects, and how the huge caterpillar cow hidden under the barn was composited. Check it out below.

“Peacemaker” will return for a second season, HBO Max announced on Feb. 16. Gunn, who wrote the entire Season 1 and directed the majority of it himself, will return to write and direct all episodes of Season 2.

The HBO Max series is a continuation of the John Cena character from Gunn’s 2021 R-rated DC film “The Suicide Squad.”

“Creating ‘Peacemaker’ has been one of the true highlights of my life, both professionally and otherwise, with John Cena and the incredible creative team around me, as well as our partners at HBO Max,” Gunn said in a statement. “To have something we all love so much be loved by the audience in turn has been a wonderful experience. I can’t wait for folks to see where Team Peacemaker goes in Season 2!”