Gear up, psychos. On Saturday morning director James Gunn and the cast of his upcoming “The Suicide Squad” revealed who is playing whom in the upcoming film, and also dropped a behind the scenes featurette giving fans their first look at the film. Watch the cast reveal above, and the behind-the-scenes clip at the bottom of the page.

If you can’t watch, Idris Elba plays BloodSport, John Cena plays Peacemaker, Peter Capaldi plays Thinker, Pete Davidson plays Black Guard, Alice Braga plays Sulsora, Sean Gunn plays Weasel, Mayling Ng plays Mangal and Michael Rooker plays Savant.

The not-a-sequel to 2016’s “Suicide Squad” hits theaters Aug. 6, 2021. No word of course, on whether or not the cast got silly “Skwad” tattoos like with the last movie, but we just wanted to make sure you know we remember that happened.

As TheWrap first reported, Gunn wrote the script and will have a completely new take on the property, in which DC supervillains are recruited by the government to carry out secret missions too dirty for the likes of Superman and Batman.

The first “Suicide Squad,” which starred Will Smith and Margot Robbie, earned nearly $750 million worldwide on a $175 million budget before promotion and advertising. The film also launched Robbie’s Harley Quinn and Jared Leto’s take on The Joker. But it was not exactly a beloved film — it’s unpopular with critics and fans alike.

“The Suicide Squad,” which many hope will correct course after the first film, was written and directed by Gun and features cast members from the first film along with some new additions. Margot Robbie returns as Harleen Quinzel aka Harley Quinn. Viola Davis returns as dark ops government operator as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman returns as Rick Flag, the leader of “The Suicide Squad,” and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang. The new additions are David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher, and Steve Agee as the voice of King Shark.

Watch the behind-the-scenes clip below: