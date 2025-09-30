James Mangold Signs Overall Deal With Paramount

James Mangold is planting stakes at the Paramount lot as the Skydance-owned studio has signed him to an overall deal.

The deal comes one month after the studio announced Mangold’s next film, “High Side,” a motorcycle heist film that will see the filmmaker reunite with his “A Complete Unknown” star, Timothee Chalamet.

“James Mangold is one of the most talented filmmakers working today and we could not be more excited to welcome him to the Paramount family, starting with ‘High Side’ and many more collaborations to come,” said Paramount Pictures Co-Chairs Josh Greenstein and Dana Goldberg.

“I am very excited to begin this collaboration with David, Josh and Dana and everyone at Paramount. The enthusiasm they have demonstrated toward big screen films and the passion with which they have embraced my ideas for future projects is truly thrilling,” said Mangold.

“High Side” will be the 14th film of Mangold’s directorial career, having first broke out in 2005 with his acclaimed Johnny Cash biopic “Walk the Line” followed by his 2007 remake of the Western “3:10 to Yuma.”

Mangold received his first Oscar nomination in 2018 for Best Adapted Screenplay for his work on the neo-Western superhero film “Logan.” Two years later, he received his second nomination as producer on the Best Picture nominated racing biopic “Ford v Ferrari” and then received three more this year as writer, director and producer of “A Complete Unknown,” which starred Chalamet as Bob Dylan.

For Paramount, Mangold marks the studio’s first filmmaker deal since the studio completed its merger with Skydance this past summer. Prior to the merger, the studio recently struck first-look deals with “Babylon” director Damien Chazelle and “Smile” director Parker Finn.