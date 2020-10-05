Go Pro Today

James McAvoy and Claire Foy to Star in English-Language Remake of French Thriller ‘My Son’ for STXfilms

Christian Carion to direct new take on his own French film from 2017

| October 5, 2020 @ 10:35 AM Last Updated: October 5, 2020 @ 10:36 AM
James McAvoy Claire Foy

Getty Images

James McAvoy and Claire Foy will star in a thriller about a father’s missing child called “My Son” for STXfilms that’s an English-language remake of the 2017 French film of the same name, the studio announced Monday.

Christian Carion, who directed the original “My Son” starring Guillaume Canet and Mélanie Laurent, will also direct McAvoy and Foy in the remake. STX has closed the rights to distribute the film in North America and the UK, as well as Italy, Benelux, Latin America, Spain, Australia and China.

“My Son” stars McAvoy as a man searching for his missing son in the town where his ex-wife (Foy) now lives. But McAvoy will go about filming the project in an unusual way: he will not be given a script or dialogue, only the basic aspects of the story, and he will have to improvise and react to reach moment as it unfolds, all as a means of helping him better play a man whose life is clouded by mystery. The rest of the cast and crew however will be aware of the scenes, and Carion directed his original film using the same improvisational experiment for his lead.

Also Read: Daisy Ridley and James McAvoy Face Deadly Time Loop in Trailer for Thriller Game 'Twelve Minutes' (Video)

Production on “My Son” hopes to begin filming in early November in Scotland. “My Son” will be produced by Carion, Laure Irrman for Une Hirondelle, Vincent Maraval and Brahim Chioua for Wild Bunch International, Rebecca O’Brien for Sixteen Films, and Marc Butan for Mad River Pictures.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Christian to create ‘My Son’ for worldwide audiences,” Adam Fogelson, STXfilms Motion Picture Group chairman, said in a statement. “James will be doing the detective work of the film in real-time, on camera, to create real tension for this thriller. We like to support bold and innovative storytelling like ‘My Son,’ and Claire could not be a more spectacular or exciting choice for this film which is certain to thrill audiences.”

Mad River International represents the film’s foreign rights.

Also Read: Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy to Star in Drama 'Louis Wain' at Amazon

McAvoy most recently starred in the HBO and BBC series “His Dark Materials” and in “It: Chapter Two.” Foy in 2018 starred in “The Girl in the Spider’s Web” and “First Man,” and she’ll next be seen in the biopic “Louis Wain” opposite Benedict Cumberbatch. Carion directed the Oscar-nominated foreign film “Joyeux Noel” and last directed “My Son” in 2017.

McAvoy is represented by UTA, United Agents and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. Foy is represented by UTA and Independent Talent Group in the UK. Carion is represented by Yoann de Birague & Associés.

15 Highest-Grossing American Remakes of Foreign Films, From 'Godzilla' to 'The Departed' (Photos)

  • Downhill Jaap Buitendijk/Searchlight
  • Nine Months Julianne Moore Hugh Grant Twentieth Century Fox
  • dinner for schmucks Paramount
  • Paul Walker eight below zero Walt Disney Pictures
  • Vanilla Sky Paramount Pictures
  • Rooney Mara Dragon Tattoo Columbia Pictures Corporation
  • Italian Job Charlize Theron Paramount Pictures
  • The Upside STXfilms
  • The Grudge Columbia Pictures Corporation
  • The Birdcage MGM
  • The Ring 2002 DreamWorks
  • The Departed Jack Nicholson Warner Bros.
  • Godzilla - 1998 Warner Bros.
  • True Lies Captain Marvel Twentieth Century Fox
  • three_men_and_a_baby Buena Vista Pictures
  • Godzilla_tv-spot-featured Legendary/Warner Bros.
1 of 16

“Downhill,” opening this week, is a remake of the critically acclaimed Swedish film “Force Majeure”

The Swedish film "Force Majeure" was a critically acclaimed darling but not exactly a box office hit. So there was an opportunity to take the film's black humor and install the American charms of Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell to see how it might fare commercially in "Downhill," opening this weekend. But surprisingly, even box office hits abroad don't always translate when remade with American actors, and the ones that do rarely resemble their original inspiration. Here are the highest-grossing American remakes of foreign films (all domestic box office figures via Box Office Mojo).

View In Gallery

Related Content