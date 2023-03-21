Skydance Television announced an exclusive, first-look deal with world’s best-selling author James Patterson to develop a slate of premium series based on his top selling book series “Women’s Murder Club” and “Michael Bennett” Tuesday morning.

The “Womans Murder Club” series watches a group of women with different jobs investigate crimes and team up to solve murders. “The “Michael Bennett” series follows an NYPD detective who solves crimes while simultaneously raising 10 adopted children.

Other projects include adapting the internationally acclaimed book series “Private” and the soon-to-be published books “Jane Smith” and “Holmes, Miss Marple and “Poe.” “Private” follows an elite private investigation agency run by Jack Morgan, a former CIA agent. The unpublished “Jane Smith” tells the story of defense attorney and PI Jane who receives devastating news that her life has a clock right before she takes on a big homicide trial. Brendan Holmes, Margaret Marple and August Poe have formed their own PI firm in New York City, each claiming to be distantly related to mystery authors Sir Arthur Conan-Doyle, Agatha Christie and Edgar Allen Poe, respectively.

“James Patterson is one of the most successful authors in publishing of all time,” Skydance Television president Matt Thunell said. “He is a master of his craft, who transcends genres and crosses borders with every story he writes. The Skydance team is thrilled to have the opportunity to bring his remarkable library to television screens all around the world. And we could not ask for better partners than James, Bill Robinson, Patrick Santa and their team at James Patterson Entertainment.”

Patterson’s catalogue has sold more than 425 million copies worldwide. Skydance Television is currently producing the “Cross” series based on Patterson’s “Alex Cross” novels. Ben Watkins, Sam Ernst, Jim Dunn and Craig Siebels are executive producing. James Patterson, Bill Robinson and Patrick Santa are executive producing for James Patterson Entertainment with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Matt Thunell executive producing for Skydance Television.

“In speaking with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and the team, it quickly became clear Skydance is only interested in making quality entertainment with top talent,” Patterson said. “This kind of partnership is exactly what we have been seeking for James Patterson Entertainment, as we continue to grow our brand across every area of the business.”