“Supergirl” star Melissa Benoist has joined the voice cast of Netflix’s He-Man adaptation, “Masters of the Universe: Revolution” as heroine Teela, Mattel said Wednesday. The animated series will debut on the streamer in 2024.

The All-Star cast includes Benoist’s husband Chris Wood as the mighty He-Man, Mark Hamill as villainous Skeletor, and William Shatner in a yet-to-be announced role.

“I jumped at the opportunity to work alongside my friend, Kevin Smith and join the ‘Revolution’ family as another bold and fearless heroine,” Benoist said. “I look forward to sharing the next evolution of Teela’s story with fans.”

Set as the follow-up to 2021’s “Revelation,” “Revolution” finds Teela, He-Man and the rest of the Masters as they struggle to save Eternia from the tangles of darkness. The character was voiced in “Revelation” by “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Wolf Pack” star Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Per the logline, “‘Revolution’ is an all-new story that focuses on the classic He-Man vs. Skeletor rivalry in a way audiences have never seen before. It’s technology up against magic as He-Man and the heroic warriors face the forces of Skeletor and a deadly threat to the Planet in the next epic chapter in the battle for Eternia.”

“On the heels of our 40th anniversary, He-Man is more prevalent in pop culture than ever before, which is why we’re especially excited to bring the force that is Melissa Benoist into the fold,” said Fred Soulie, senior VP and general manager at Mattel Television. “Melissa already exemplifies every aspect of Teela’s formidable personality, and we know that she will continue to showcase the same heart as she did in ‘Supergirl,’ providing audiences with a new iteration of a classic character synonymous with strength and heroism.”

This is Benoist’s third collaboration with Smith: She appeared in his films “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot” and “Clerks III.” She previously worked with Wood in the earlier seasons of Supergirl, where he recurred as superhero Mon-El.

Benoist will next appear in HBO Max’s “The Girl on the Bus.” She previously played Marley on “Glee” and appeared in films including “Whiplash” and “Patriots Day.”

“Masters of the Universe: Revolution” is executive produced by Mattel’s Fred Soulie, Rob David and Christopher Keenan, as well as Smith and Ted Biaselli.