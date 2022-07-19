A live-action “Matchbox” movie, inspired by the iconic real-world die-cast toy vehicle line, is being developed by Skydance Media and Mattel Films, the companies announced on Tuesday.

The screenplay will be written by three-time Black Lister David Coggeshall, who wrote the upcoming “Orphan: First Kill” for Paramount as well as Lee Daniels’s untitled Netflix possession thriller filming in Pittsburgh and drafts of “Thundercats” for Warner Bros.

“For nearly 70 years, Matchbox has carried enormous cultural relevance and inspired generations of kids to unleash their imaginations, combining what they see in the world every day with what they dream their own world to be,” Mattel Films executive producer Robbie Brenner said in a statement. “We look forward to working with our incredible partners at Skydance Media to craft a story for the big screen that evokes the same, imaginative spirit of this beloved Mattel franchise and delights fans of all ages.”

Feature Films of Skydance president Don Granger added: “We are thrilled to be working with Robbie Brenner and her amazing creative team at Mattel. Pairing Skydance’s unique brand of premium, elevated action-adventure entertainment with the incredible legacy of the Matchbox brand is a fantastic opportunity. There is a shared experience for everyone who has played with a Matchbox vehicle or playset, where they create their own inventive action sequence and we’re excited to craft a worldwide adventure film worthy of such imagination.”

The “Matchbox” brand was invented in 1953 by automotive expert and enthusiast Jack Odell to solve a challenge for his daughter, who was allowed to take a toy to school only if it was small enough to fit in a matchbox. When his daughter’s school friends began clamoring for a “matchbox car,” an iconic brand was born. The high standards of authenticity for Matchbox die-cast cars have driven the brand for nearly 70 years. One Matchbox car is sold every second.

The “Matchbox” project will be led by vice president Elizabeth Bassin and creative executive Andrew Scannell for Mattel Films. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, and Aimee Rivera will oversee for Skydance Media.

In addition to “Matchbox,” the Mattel Films development slate features movies for “American Girl,” “Barney,” “Hot Wheels,” “Magic 8 Ball,” “Major Matt Mason,” “Masters of the Universe,” “Polly Pocket,” “Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots,” “Thomas & Friends,” “UNO,” “View-Master,” and “Wishbone.”

Mattel Films is also developing “Christmas Balloon,” a holiday family drama based on all-new IP.

Mattel Films’ “Barbie” movie is currently in production.

Coming off the hugely successful “Top Gun: Maverick,” Skydance’s upcoming film slate includes the seventh and eighth installments of the “Mission: Impossible” series, along with “Ghosted” and “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” for Apple TV+ and “The Old Guard 2,” “Heart of Stone” and a reimagining of the successful 2001 “Spy Kids” franchise for Netflix.