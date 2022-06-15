Prepare yourself for this iconic photo of Ryan Gosling as Ken in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming “Barbie” movie.

The actor really does look like a Ken doll in the eye-popping first look at the character, which was released by Warner Bros. Pictures on social media Wednesday.

Set against a bright pink backdrop, it features shirtless Gosling with platinum blond hair. It looks like he’s also got a spray tan, but that could also be the glaring colors from the photo are creating a tanning effect. He’s sporting a denim-on-denim look with a pair of white boxers peaking through the top of his jeans. Except, instead of Calvins written on the band, it says “Ken” (because, of course it does).

Warner Bros. Pictures

Margot Robbie is starring in the upcoming film as Barbie. The studio previously released a first look at her character, which was just as eye-catching and showcased her sitting in a pink convertible.

The film is currently in production and sports a high-profile list of supporting cast including America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, and Michael Cera.

The film is being produced by Robbie under her Lucky Chap banner, along with LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerly and Josey McNamara, Mattel’s Robbie Breener and Ynon Kreiz, and David Heyman for Warner Bros. Gerwig both directs the film and co-wrote the script with Noah Baumbach.

This will be Gerwig’s third directorial feature film following her debut, “Lady Bird,” and her adaptation of “Little Women,” both of which scored Best Picture nominations at the Oscars. “Barbie” has been in development since 2014, with Amy Schumer at one point attached to star.

“Barbie” is set to hit theaters in July 2023.