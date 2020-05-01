James Wan to Produce Time Travel Thriller ‘Hunting Season’ From ‘John Wick’ Writer Derek Kolstad

Film is based on a short story by Frank M. Robinson

| May 1, 2020 @ 3:46 PM
James Wan Derek Kolstad

Getty Images

“Aquaman” director James Wan is set to produce “Hunting Season,” a time travel thriller from “John Wick” franchise writer Derek Kolstad, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Based on a short story by Frank M. Robinson, “Hunting Season” depitcs a militaristic society in which criminals sentenced to death are sent back in time and hunted by a posse of aristocrats. But while the punishment is usually reserved for members of a lower class, the whole system starts to unravel when a member of the aristocrat class is sent back in time to America in the mid-20th century.

Kolstad will write the screenplay, and Wan will produce with his Atomic Monster partner Michael Clear, as well as “Transformers” producer Don Murphy. Murphy will produce along with his partner Susan Monford through their Angry Films banner.

Also Read: James Wan Developing Horror Monster Movie For Universal

Peter Luo is executive producing “Hunting Season,” as is Judson Scott for Atomic Monster. Cory Kaplan will oversee the project for Angry Films. Starlight and Star Plus are financing the film.

Wan is in post-production on his next film, a horror movie called “Malignant” that’s also produced by his Atomic Monster banner.

Kolstad most recently wrote the third “John Wick” film “Parabellum,” and he’s behind the upcoming Marvel series for Disney+, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” He’s also a writer and executive producer on “Nobody,” a thriller starring Bob Odenkirk.

THR first reported the news of the project.

'Groundhog Day' and 13 Other Movies That Repeat the Same Day Over and Over (Photos)

  • groundhog day bill murray Punxsatawny Phil Columbia Pictures Corporation
  • 12:01 2003 New Line Television
  • Run Lola Run Sony Pictures Classics
  • 50 First Dates Columbia Pictures Corporation
  • Primer 2004 THINKFilm
  • Source Code Jake Gyllenhaal Summit Entertainment
  • "Edge of Tomorrow" Warner Bros. Pictures
  • Naked Netflix Netflix
  • Before I Fall Open Road Films/Universal Pictures
  • Happy Death Day Universal Pictures
  • See You Yesterday Dante Chrichlow Eden Duncan Smith Netflix
  • The Obituary of Tunde Johnson Toronto Film Review
  • Palm Springs sundance Sundance Institute
1 of 13

The time-travel plot devise is a concept worth repeating

You know a movie is special when people describe it as "Groundhog Day" crossed with... something you'd never expect. Here are a handful of films that were inspired by or informed a similar time loop story as the Bill Murray rom-com classic

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE