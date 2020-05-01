“Aquaman” director James Wan is set to produce “Hunting Season,” a time travel thriller from “John Wick” franchise writer Derek Kolstad, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Based on a short story by Frank M. Robinson, “Hunting Season” depitcs a militaristic society in which criminals sentenced to death are sent back in time and hunted by a posse of aristocrats. But while the punishment is usually reserved for members of a lower class, the whole system starts to unravel when a member of the aristocrat class is sent back in time to America in the mid-20th century.

Kolstad will write the screenplay, and Wan will produce with his Atomic Monster partner Michael Clear, as well as “Transformers” producer Don Murphy. Murphy will produce along with his partner Susan Monford through their Angry Films banner.

Peter Luo is executive producing “Hunting Season,” as is Judson Scott for Atomic Monster. Cory Kaplan will oversee the project for Angry Films. Starlight and Star Plus are financing the film.

Wan is in post-production on his next film, a horror movie called “Malignant” that’s also produced by his Atomic Monster banner.

Kolstad most recently wrote the third “John Wick” film “Parabellum,” and he’s behind the upcoming Marvel series for Disney+, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” He’s also a writer and executive producer on “Nobody,” a thriller starring Bob Odenkirk.

