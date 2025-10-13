Jamie Bell, Thomasin McKenzie Lead Cast Additions for Paul Greengrass Period Drama ‘The Uprising’

Paul Greengrass is filling out the cast for his upcoming Middle Ages period drama “The Uprising” with several new additions, including “All of Us Strangers” star Jamie Bell and “Jojo Rabbit” star Thomasin McKenzie.

“The Uprising” will star Andrew Garfield as the leader of a rebellion against the 14th century English ruler King Richard II, whose downfall became the basis for a Shakespeare play bearing his name. Katherine Waterston was also previously cast in the film.

Joining Bell and McKenzie among the new additions are Jonny Lee Miller (“Trainspotting”), Cosmo Jarvis (“Shogun”) and teen actor Woody Norman (“Poldark”). Producers include Jason Blum through Blumhouse, alongside Gregory Goodman, Joanna Kaye and Greengrass. Lars Sylvest will produce through Thank You Pictures and Joe Neurauter will produce through Supernix.

Focus Features is attached to distribute the film in the United States. Focus’ parent studio, Universal, has released several of Greengrass’ films, including three Jason Bourne films, “United 93” and “News of the World.”

Greengrass just released his latest film, “The Lost Bus,” starring Matthew McConaughey as Kevin McKay, a bus driver who successfully evacuated 22 children and their teachers out from the deadly fires in Butte County, California in 2018. The film is now streaming on Apple TV.

The castings for “The Uprising” were first reported by THR.