Go Pro Today

Jamie Foxx to Reprise Role of Electro in Next ‘Spider-Man’ Film

Foxx starred alongside Andrew Garfield in 2014’s “The Amazing Spider-Man 2”

| October 1, 2020 @ 2:36 PM Last Updated: October 1, 2020 @ 2:37 PM
Jamie Foxx Electro Spider-Man

Sony

Jamie Foxx is in talks to reprise his Spider-Man villain Electro in the next “Spider-Man” installment starring Tom Holland, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Foxx played the character in the 2014 “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” which starred Andrew Garfield as the web-slinger before the character was brought into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Sony has dated the third film for Nov. 5, 2021. Jon Watts, who directed “Homecoming” and last year’s “Far From Home,” will also direct the newest film.

Marvel and Sony declined to comment.

Also Read: JC Chandor to Direct Spider-Man Villain 'Kraven the Hunter' Movie for Sony Pictures

The most recent Spider-Man film, “Far From Home” from 2019, brought back another popular character from a previous iteration of the franchise, having J.K. Simmons reprise his role as J. Jonah Jameson from the original trilogy of films with Tobey Maguire.

It’s expected that other franchise regulars, including Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon and Tony Revolori, will likewise return for the sequel. Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal are producing the third film in the franchise.

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” directed by Marc Webb, was a let down with critics (it has a 53 score on Metacritic), but it still made $708.9 million at the worldwide box office.

Foxx most recently was seen in Netflix’s “Project Power” and lent his voice to the upcoming Disney/Pixar movie “Soul.”

All 7 Theatrical 'Spider-Man' Movies Ranked, Worst to Best

  • spider-man into the spider-verse every spider-man theatrical movie ranked
  • amazing spider man Sony
  • Electro - Amazing Spider-Man 2 Sony
  • spider man 3 Sony
  • spider man Sony
  • Spider-Man Homecoming Sony
  • spider man 2 Sony
  • spider-man into the spider-verse mile morales post-credits scene explained spider-man 2099
1 of 8

How does the animated “Spider-Verse” stack up in comparison with all those live-action mega-budget movies?

We've been through a whole lot of Spider-Man in the past couple decades, from the Tobey Maguire years to Tom Holland in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to, now, a big-screen animated pic focused on Miles Morales and a whole bunch of other Spider-People. So how does this new animated version of Spidey stack up with the previous flicks?

View In Gallery

Related Content